Jersey Shore Draft Gem Could Solve Buffalo Bills' RB Problem
If Jaden Shirden is looking for an example, there are three of them in the Buffalo Bills' starting lineup.
Coming out of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision after running wild for Jersey Shore-based Monmouth, Shirden hopes to receive an NFL opportunity during this week's draft. After participating in the East West Shrine Bowl and making his mark at the NFL Combine, the small-school running back projects as a Day 3 selection and the Bills appear to offer a potential fit.
With 34-year-old veteran Latavius Murray still unsigned and Damien Harris officially retired, the Bills are seemingly in the market for an additional running back heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. While James Cook has a stranglehold on the RB1 spot and Ty Johnson has re-signed, Shirden could potentially carve out a role as an explosive backup on a rookie contract.
Finishing as a Walter Payton Award finalist for the second year in a row, Shirden averaged 6.7 yards per carry in 2023. He totaled 3,200 rush yards over a 22-game sample, leading all FCS ball carriers during that span.
"My special ability is my elite speed and because of that I can score any time I touch the ball," said Shirden. "I have the ability to stop on a dime and pick speed back up just like that. My vision and explosiveness will help me make an impact at the next level."
Shirden, who accounted for 14 touchdown runs that were 50+ yards in length, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45s at the Combine. Although he wasn't used much in a pass-catching capacity, Shirden's skill set should allow for him to contribute as a receiver out of the backfield.
Two years ago, the Bills used a sixth-round pick to draft Villanova's Christian Benford, who has since established himself as a starting cornerback. Maybe this year Buffalo uses one of its two sixth-round selections on a small-school running back.
The Bills have done their homework on Shirden. Buffalo was one of 16 NFL teams present at Monmouth's Pro Day on March 9. Shirden, who was fresh off the Combine, did not test at the Pro Day but engaged in running back drills as scouts watched.
"I am a home run hitter, can be used anywhere on the field, and make a positive impact in any situation," said Shirden.
Buffalo has shown no hesitancy drafting FCS prospects. Prior to the aforementioned Benford, the Bills used a 2021 third-round pick on Northern Iowa bookend Spencer Brown. Starting slot cornerback Taron Johnson was a fourth-round selection out of Weber State in 2018.