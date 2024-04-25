Draft insider: Buffalo Bills Could 'Move Heaven and Earth' for Washington Receiver
The Buffalo Bills are certainly candidates to trade up the draft board and secure a top-flight receiver.
After trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, Buffalo has an opening at the WR1 spot and one draft guru reported that general manager Brandon Beane is eyeing Washington's Rome Odunze to fill that spot.
Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, ESPN's Matt Miller offered a bold prediction for the Bills on draft night.
"I think Buffalo would love to move heaven and earth to get Rome Odunze," said Miller. "I completely agree with this strategy."
Odunze, a potential Top 10 pick, would almost definitely require moving up from the Bills' current first-round position at No. 28 overall to draft him.
"If you could take this year's first, next year's first and get a Rome Odunze in the Top 10 potentially," said Miller. "I think Buffalo is one of the few teams, really, where you could make that argument of you're close. You have the quarterback, you have the infrastructure. You need that rookie wide receiver. You need that guy making $5 million a year, who can be one of the top players at his position."
The All-American Odunze led all NCAA FBS players in receiving yards (1,640) as Washington advanced all the way to the CFP National Championship Game.