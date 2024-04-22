SI Insider Down on Buffalo Bills Trading Up to Draft Receiver?
From the glass half-full perspective, the Buffalo Bills should trade up in this week's NFL Draft to ensure the availability of a top-flight receiver prospect.
Sports Illustrated senior writer Albert Breer, however, views it differently. In his annual draft column, Breer hints that Buffalo needs to hang onto its draft capital and use it to restock the cupboard.
"There’s the idea that the Bills could go up for a receiver, but with the roster turnover this offseason that broke up much of the core that got Buffalo back to prominence, a massive, Julio Jones-type of swing might not be as logical as people are making it out to be. That said, guys such as Texas’s A.D. Mitchell and Georgia’s Ladd McConkey (who has some medical questions after injuries in college) would be reasonable options, as would a corner (Wiggins, McKinstry) or even a center such as West Virginia’s Zach Frazier," wrote Breer, who projects the Bills needs at receiver, cornerback, safety, center and running back.
Breer's suggestion that the Bills have gaping holes resulting from multiple veteran salary cap casualties is somewhat unfounded.
Buffalo has already identified replacements at safety with the signings of Taylor Rapp and Mike Edwards. Then, there's the fact that the Bills are returning all three starting cornerbacks from 2023 —Rasul Douglas, Christian Benford and nickel option Taron Johnson.
While moving on from veteran center Mitch Morse, Buffalo will presumably bump left guard Connor McGovern one spot to his right. In the meantime, the Bills fortified their guard depth by re-signing David Edwards and adding free agent La'el Collins.
Add it all up and the Bills' most-glaring need is a WR1 replacement for Stefon Diggs. Head coach Sean McDermott probably wants to add to the edge rusher rotation, but a top-flight weapon, who can make Josh Allen's life easier, should be the team's first-round priority.