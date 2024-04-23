Sports Illustrated Conor Orr's Mock Draft Has Bills Staying at 28, Early Round Trades By Pats and Jets.
The NFL Draft is finally this week with the first round beginning on Thursday April 28 at 8 ET.
After the Bills went 11-6 in the regular season winning the AFC East, defeating the Steelers in a home wild-card playoff win, before bowing out in the divisional round again, this year at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills are scheduled to pick late in the first round.
The Bills hold the 28th pick in this years draft.
Conor Orr's latest mock draft was released today, "2024 NFL Mock Draft: Conor Orr Predicts the First Round." Orr has four trades occuring in the first 10 picks, six quarterbacks selected, plus ten offensive linemen being taken in the first round. Notably 3 QB's and wide receivers go in the top 10.
At the top of the board, Orr has the standard 3 QB's going 1-2-3, with a trade back by the New England Patriots at pick 3 giving Atlanta the right to select Drake Maybe, QB North Carolina.
The Arizona Cards pick star-in-the-making Marvin Harrison, WR Ohio State at 4.
Then the Jets trade up with the Chargers to No. 5 to land a wideout for Aaron Rogers, taking Rome Odunze, WR LSU.
New England receives Minnesota's pick at No. 11 and selects offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, Penn State.
Ahead of the Bills at Pick 27, the Chiefs make a deal with the Cardinals to sweep in under Buffalo's nose and grab Adonai Mitchell, WR Texas.
The Bills remain at 28 and select the next best wideout on their board:
28. Buffalo Bills | Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Orr writes "I hate this one. I think if the Bills want a wide receiver, they’re going to have to move up. I also think Thomas may not be the Tigers wideout who ultimately falls on draft day. Make of that what you will. Anyway, the Bills need to rebuild at wide receiver and cornerback, and this is a good opportunity for them to get Josh Allen another new target without sacrificing any draft capital. I think teams are going to make Buffalo pay to navigate this board, and I think the Bills will want to, seeing as a lot of their picks fall beyond the top 100, where the talent level of this class drops off significantly. "
RELATED: Conor's Orr's Full Mock Draft
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
- Junior
- 6' 4", 205 lbs
- Birthplace: Walker, LA
Thomas' 2023 Stats
- 68 receptions
- 1,177 receiving yards
- 17.3 average yards per catch
- 17 Touchdowns (#1 in FBS )
Thomas had an excellent year at wideout for the LSU Tigers, catching 68 balls and 17 TD's from LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier. Thomas' 17 touchdowns led the nation. The Tigers went 10-3 and ended the year ranked 13th.
In the Tigers final game vs the Wisconsin Badgers in the RELIAQUEST Bowl, Thomas caught 8 balls for 98 yards with 2 touchdowns, including TD receptions of 38 and 4 yards, as LSU beat the Badgers 35-31. With 3 minutes to go and LSU down by 3, Thomas scored the game winning touchdown on a short pass play from the Badgers 4 yard line.
In Sports Illustrated' NFL Draft wide receiver rankings, Luke Easterling ranked Thomas as the 4th best wide receiver; ranking him 3 slots ahead of Adonai Mitchell WR from Texas, who Orr had getting selected right before the Bills pick, when he mocked the Chiefs trading up to select a wideout ahead of the Bills.