Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane Invites Country Music Stars Luke Combs and Jordan Davis to A Bills Game

Luke Combs and Brandon Beane met in the Bills weight room before McCombs played a show in Buffalo

Brandon Beane on the field for training camp at St. John Fisher College. Jg 073019 Bills 25 / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT via

Big Baller Beane is a country music fan! Before country music stars Luke Combs and Jordan Davis played back-to-back concerts on Friday and Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, they were seen in the Bills' weight room and facility.

Beane was excited to host the country stars telling them "I love country music! We'll see ya out there tonight."

Davis was also elated to tour the Bills facility when he told Beane, "Thank y'all very much for letting us come hang out...and the rest of the stuff.""

Beane invited the musicians to attend a future Bills game as his guest, encouraging Combs to become part of the Bills Mafia, "If you ever want to go...home or away, we'd love to have you."

