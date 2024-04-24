Buffalo Bills Held Private Workout With Top Wide Receiver Prospect
With just hours left until the NFL Draft, we have received word that the Bills are doing their homework on South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette, who was one the the stars of this years combine.
Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com tweeted that NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reported the Bills held a private workout with the South Carolina receiver, who is considered a first-round prospect. This year's wide receiver class is considered to be one of the deepest in years.
The Bills have met with several other wide receivers in the weeks leading up to the draft, and many draft analysts expect them to use their first-round pick at 28 on a pass-catcher to help Josh Allen, particularly following the departures of the teams starting receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
- Senior
- 6' 3", 227 lbs (note the combine measured him at 6' 1")
- Birthplace: Mullins, SC
Leggette's 2023 Season Stats at South Carolina
- 71 receptions
- 1,255 yards
- 17.7 average yards per catch
- 7 touchdowns
Legette played 53 games with 32 starts in his South Carolina career, finishing with an outstanding 2023 season: 71-1255-7 TD.
XAVIER LEGETTE'S 2024 NFL COMBINE RESULTS
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 221 lbs
- Hand: 9"
- Arm: 31⅞"
- Wingspan: 77½"
- 40-Time: 4.39 seconds
- 10-Yard Split: 1.54
- Vertical: 40"
- Broad Jump: 10' 6"
- 3-Cone: DNP (Did Not Participate)
- Shuttle: DNP
The wide receiver's athleticism was on display for the scouts as he was graded with an impressive Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.92, placing him 24th among receivers since the RAS system began in 1987. Legette's combination of size and explosiveness has made him one of the most talked-about prospects of the combine.
Legette's 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds coupled with a vertical leap that cleared 40 inches – ranking him 6th among wideouts – solidified his spot as a top-tier round one draft talent.
Legette didnt arrive on the stat sheet until later in college, but as a senior he now has an NFL-ready frame and ball skills. South Carolina used him all over the field and found ways to get him the ball. He excelled at his primarily role as an outside receiver with vertical responsibilities.
Legette is Coveted in the Draft
Legette is coveted by many receiver-hungry teams. He recently told the Draft Network that he "went on 14 visits altogether. I haven’t been home very much. I went to the Texans, Pittsburgh, Chiefs, Chargers, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Eagles, San Francisco, Detroit, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Green Bay, and the Broncos. I’ve been a little bit everywhere (laughs)."
The Bills would be happy if Leggett was still on the board when the Bills select at 28th.