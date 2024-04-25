Pro Football Focus: Buffalo Bills Projected to Grab Speedy Wide Receiver

Brian Thomas Jr. stole the show at the NFL Combine.



Key Numbers:

4.34 40-yard dash

22.91 mph top speed



Organizations met with:

- Texans

- Bills

- Cowboys

- Bengals

- 49ers

- Patriots

- Etc.



