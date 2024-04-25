Pro Football Focus: Buffalo Bills Projected to Grab Speedy Wide Receiver
In his last 2024 NFL mock draft for Pro Football Focus, Cris Collinsworth predicted the Bills will select WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU Tigers at the 28th pick of the first round on Thursday night. Thomas led the nation with 17 TD catches in 2023.
Collinsworth also opined that if the Bills do not move back for more picks, Ladd McConkey wide receiver from the Georgia Bulldogs, would also be a solid selection.
Collinsworth's Analysis
Collinsworth's projected that the Bills could trade back to gain multiple picks to use on wide outs, but that Thomas' elite speed combined with QB Josh Allen would blow the top off the Bills' offense, "I could see the Bills trading back to try and pick up multiple receivers, but the fans will be screaming for Thomas and his speed to help replace Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. I am also a fan of Ladd McConkey from Georgia, and his 4.39 speed is plenty. But 4.33 speed is rare, and Thomas improved greatly as the 2023 season went along."
Collinsworth thinks that Thomas could "be special with a quarterback like Josh Allen who can take full advantage of a speedy deep threat.... Plus, he proved later in the year he could handle the tougher assignments inside, which led to some catch-and-run plays that were not there early in the season. "
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
- Junior
- 6' 3", 209 lbs (NFL combine measurements)
- Birthplace: Walker, LA
Thomas' 2023 Stats
- 68 receptions
- 1,177 receiving yards
- 17.3 average yards per catch
- 17 Touchdowns (#1 in FBS )
Thomas had an outstanding year for the LSU Tigers, pulling in 68 catches and 17 TD's, which led the FBS. The Tigers went 10-3 and ended the year ranked 13th.
In the RELIAQUEST Bowl vs the Wisconsin Badgers, Thomas caught 8 balls for 98 yards with 2 touchdowns, as LSU beat the Badgers 35-31. With 3 minutes to go and LSU down by 3, Thomas caught a four yard TD pass for the game winning play. He also had a 38 yard TD catch earlier in the game.
NFL Combine:
- 4.33 40-Yard Dash
- 22.91 mph top speed
- 38.5’’ Vertical Jump
In Sports Illustrated' NFL Draft wide receiver rankings, Luke Easterling ranked Thomas as the 4th best wide receiver; ranking him 3 slots ahead of Adonai Mitchell WR from Texas, who Collinsworth had getting selected by the Arizona Cardinals right before the Bills 28th pick.