Predicting Bills Pick In First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
It's been an interesting offseason for the Buffalo Bills as they started getting their salary cap situation a little more stabilized. Stefon Diggs, Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer and Mitch Morse are among those no longer suiting up for the Bills. Arguably their biggest new addition from free agency is former Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel. He joins a group that includes Khalil Shakur and Mack Hollins.
So is wide receiver a lock to be the choice with the 28th pick in Thursday's first round?
It's the most reasonable option, but defensive tackle is also possible. But given the clear need, The Bills will go for a wide receiver at 28. The question is who?
Trade?
Could the Bills make a big trade into the top 10? It's possible but would obviously take quite a package to get done. A trade into the top 20 is also on the table for the Bills (Jacksonville at 17?).
If the Bills do move up, look for them to move into the 16-20 range if LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr falls. And if they really want to go all in, LSU WR Malik Nabers or Washington WR Rome Odunze are the two to watch for in the top ten.
Stay at 28
Let's say the Bills feel good about the wide receivers late in the first round and stay at No. 28. Let's go with Texas WR Adonai Mitchell. The Bills should like the size of Mitchell to be a true X and give quarterback Josh Allen another true top option to throw to and also take pressure off of Shakur and Samuel, who can be nice complementary receivers to Mitchell.