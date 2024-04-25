Buffalo Bills Draft Prop Bet Odds: First Drafted Position
The Bills are on the clock starting now and the odds makers have determined the likelihood of which position will be the Bills first draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
CAESARS Sportsbook has identified that the Buffalo Bills are 70% likely at -235 odds to draft a wide receiver with their first selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Buffalo Bills first drafted position as identified by CAESARS Sportsbook.
- Wide receiver (-235)
- Defensive line or Edge defender (+425)
- Cornerback (+500)
- Ofensive line (+800)
- Safety (+1500)
The Bills enter the draft with 10 selections, starting with the 28th overall pick in the first round.
Bills draft picks 2024: When does Buffalo pick next?
Round 1, Pick No. 28:
Round 2, Pick No. 60:
Round 4, Pick No. 128:
Round 4, Pick No. 133:
Round 5, Pick No. 144:
Round 5, Pick No. 160:
Round 5, Pick No. 163:
Round 6, Pick No. 200:
Round 6, Pick No. 204:
Round 7, Pick No. 248:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
