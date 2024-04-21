Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin weighs in on reactions to not winning Comeback Player of the Year
Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin heard correctly.
"I heard some people were in an uproar," said Hamlin when asked about finishing second in the NFL Comeback Player of the Year voting.
Despite surviving an on-field cardiac arrest ordeal and returning to play less than one year later, Hamlin was the runner-up to quarterback Joe Flacco, who came off his couch to lead the Cleveland Browns to a 4-1 stretch run.
"I did [feel like I deserved the award] a little bit just because you know I'm a competitor myself. Any competition you put me in, I want to win," said Hamlin during an April 19 guest appearance on Infinity's Maggie and Perloff Show.
Nine months after the horrifying scenes of Monday Night Football, Hamlin showed enough strength, both physically and mentally, to suit up for an NFL game again. He made his season debut in a Week 4 home win over the Miami Dolphins and proceeded to total 111 regular season snaps plus 44 more in the playoffs.
The 26-year-old Hamlin, who was drafted in 2021 as a sixth-round pick, harbors no ill feelings toward Flacco for taking the trophy.
"I clapped for Joe as he went on stage and clapped for him as he went off," said Hamlin.
Set for his fourth season as a pro, Hamlin has accounted for a comeback unlike any other in NFL history.
"[My comeback] wasn't something that a trophy can define," said Hamlin. "I did want to win, but I feel like my journey is way more spiritual than a worldly award."