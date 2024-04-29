ESPN's Mel Kiper points out QB connection with Chiefs in grading Bills' 2024 draft
Draft grades have been heavy over the last few days for all 32 teams now that the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. That includes none other than ESPN's Mel Kiper, who handed out his grades for each team. That includes a favorable thought for the draft class for the Buffalo Bills. Kiper handed Buffalo a B for their haul, which was headlined by Florida State WR Keon Coleman at No. 33 overall after trading down twice in the first round.
Here's what Kiper had to say about the Bills and how they attacked the draft:
"My ears perked up when I heard Buffalo was trading with Kansas City in Round 1, and now the Bills will forever be linked with the Chiefs' move for wideout Xavier Worthy, just as they are with Patrick Mahomes. Yes, all the way back in the 2017 draft, it was the Bills who dropped 18 spots to allow the Chiefs to get a player who already is one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history. Sure, hindsight is 20-20, and sure, Buffalo has to do what's best for its organization. That's a mighty weight it has carried around, however, and now Mahomes was handed the fastest receiver in NFL combine history.
GM Brandon Beane ended up trading down one more time, this time out of Round 1 completely. He finally filled his team's biggest need, taking Keon Coleman (33) at the top of Round 2. Coleman ran a 4.61 40-yard dash at the combine, which dropped his stock a little bit, but at 6-3, he can go up and snag contested catches with the best of them. The next step is to be more consistent on every route. He's going to get a lot of targets in an offense that needs quality pass-catchers on the outside.
I liked several of Beane's other selections. Cole Bishop (60) is a versatile playmaker in the secondary, while running back Ray Davis (128) had seven receiving scores last season, which makes him an interesting player at the next level. DeWayne Carter (95) can get after quarterbacks from his defensive tackle spot, while Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (141) was a three-year starter at Georgia. I could see him challenging veteran Connor McGovern for snaps as a rookie. Off-ball linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (160) had a great workout at the combine and was one of my risers.
This is a good haul, not a great one, and I'm rooting for Coleman to turn into a WR1 in Buffalo so my guy Josh Allen wins an MVP."
Safe to say Kiper is still a big believer in quarterback Josh Allen and the addition of Coleman should keep the offense among the best in the NFL.