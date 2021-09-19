What the Bills' inactive list means for game against Dolphins

Bills' Inactive List: What it Means for Them Today Against Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills' first bit of strategy to counter the Miami Dolphins was unveiled 90 minutes before kickoff with the complicated construction of their inactive list.

Scratched were LB Andre Smith, OL Tommy Doyle, DEs Boogie Basham and Efe Obada and DT Harrison Phillips.

These decisions were not easy because of the injuries WR Gabriel Davis (ankle), WR Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder), DT Star Lotulelei (calf) and Obada (calf) are dealing with heading to this crucial Week 2 matchup.

Lotulelei was inactive for their season opener last week against Pittsburgh and hasn't played since 2019 after opting out of last season because of COVID-19 concerns. His availability today means Phillips will sit.

The Bills also are going with a full slate of all four running backs plus fullback Reggie Gilliam. The injuries to Davis and Obada are new, and even though the Bills are heavy at those positions, special teams balance came into play in these decisions today.

Last week, the Bills deactivated Moss. But coach Sean McDermott indicated in the week leading up to this game that Moss was leaning toward playing against the Dolphins, and he will.

Although McKenzie, their kick and punt returner, had no game designation coming into this game, he's less than 100 percent with a shoulder injury suffered against Pittsburgh.

So the Dolphins couldn't afford to, say, scratch fellow running back Matt Breida even with Moss up because Breida is their next option as a returner.

The Dolphins' scratches are WR Will Fuller, CB Trill Williams, CB Noah Igbinoghene, DB Elijah Campbell, T Greg Little and TE Hunter Long.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.