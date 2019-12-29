BillsMaven
Bills Drop Regular Season Finale Against Jets

Shannon Shepherd

To the surprise of no one, Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn't last long in Buffalo's regular season finale.

The second-year signal caller played just two series in the Bills 13-6 loss to their AFC East rival New York Jets.

Veteran quarterback, and Bills backup, Matt Barkley replaced Allen in the first quarter.

Mirroring the weather in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo offense was sluggish and dreary.

The Bills turned the ball over three times in the loss. Barkley threw two interceptions and also fumbled once.

He would finish with 232 yards passing while Duke Williams had 108 yards receiving.  

The contest got off to a slow start, with the Jets only leading 3-0 at the half. Their lone touchdown came when Sam Darnold connected with Jamison Crowder from a yard out early in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo and Barkley would make the game interesting til the final moments. The Bills drove 67 yards in the final two minutes of the game to get into the red zone. Barkley would connect with tight end Tommy Sweeney at the Jets 11 yard line where Stephen Hauschka kicked his second field goal of the day.

The Bills failed to recover the onside kick and as the clock expired New York secured the 13-6 win. 

Buffalo's defense was highlighted by Trent Murphy who finished the afternoon with two sacks on Darnold.

Next, the Bills will turn their attention to the AFC playoffs where they will face the Texans in Houston next weekend.

It's just the second time in the last two decades Buffalo has made the postseason. 

