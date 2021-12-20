Gabriel Davis delivers in expanded role for Buffalo Bills

Without Emmanuel Sanders, they turned to the second-year receiver, who responded with a career-high two TD catches.

Gabriel Davis surprised exactly no member of the Bills Mafia on Sunday afternoon. Everyone who's watched the team since he joined them as a rookie last year knew what he could do well beforehand.

Nevertheless, seeing him prove it to the masses provided some sweet affirmation.

With Emanuel Sanders nursing a knee injury that led him to be deactivated against the Carolina Panthers, Davis filled his role more than adequately. His five catches tied his career best, and he caught two TD passes for the first time in his career to help the Bills to a 31-14 triumph.

That makes 13 touchdowns on 64 receptions for an incredible career touchdown percentage of 20.3.

To put what Davis has done in perspective, he's caught 148 fewer passes than teammate Stefon Diggs since both arrived in Buffalo at the same time last year, but has 13 TD catches to Diggs' 16.

Davis on Sunday explained it at as simply being in the right place at the right time with a great scheme.

"Dabes [offensive coordinator Brian Daboll] just has a great scheme," Davis said, "and he schemes up the right plays to be able to get an opportunity to be in the end zone, and they end up, you know, turning my way. As simple as that."

But there's a lot more to it than that.

"Another game where he showed up," coach Sean McDermott raved. "He was productive for us. Love his mindset. You know, he's big, he's strong, he's tough. And again, mentally, you know he was working while he was waiting, and today I think you saw it again where he produced for us and made some big plays."

For Davis, the future would appear to be now. Even when Sanders is ready to return, the Bills would be best served to keep Davis as involved as he is, if not more.

Despite limited reps, Davis has done everything he could to be out there on every play when he's not taking oxygen on the sideline.

"When it comes to practicing with Josh, I just always try to show he can trust me in certain situations," Davis said, "and that's what I try to keep doing each and every week throughout the week. And I know that when Josh is looking at me, he trusts me to be able to make the play wherever the ball's at."

That they went to him on fourth-and-2 from the Carolina 14-yard line after lining up in a power formation with the backs in the I and motioning Davis in toward the formation before the snap underscores their confidence.

Davis faked like he would be an extra blocker, and the ensuing play-action worked. Nobody picked him up as he made his way toward the end zone and caught his second touchdown pass of the day and sixth of the season.

Not bad for someone who had played just 41% of the offensive snaps coming in.

"I got a lot of trust in him," Allen said. "He's a strong, physical dude that wants it. He wants the ball, and it's good to have those types of guys. You look at Stef and Cole [Beasley] and they want the ball in their hands too. Unfortunately, there's only one of them.

"But guys are just doing their job, and at the end of the day all we want to do is just win games."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.