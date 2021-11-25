Bills inactives: Marquez Stevenson is up and Isaiah McKenzie down as healthy scratch

The rookie wide receiver had been on injured reserve since the end of the preseason.

For the Buffalo Bills, the future apparently is now.

Just two days after opening the practice window on injured rookie wide receiver/returner Marquez Stevenson, they have added him to the 53-man roster for tonight's game against the New Orleans Saints along with practice-squad defensive tackles Eli Ankou and Brandin Bryant.

These decisions come at the same time they decided to make returner Isaiah McKenzie and running back Zack Moss healthy scratches in favor of Stevenson, Devin Singletary, Matt Breida and special-teams ace Taiwan Jones. McKenzie and Moss had been up for last Sunday's 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Stevenson was a sixth-round draft pick (203rd overall) out of Houston. His 22 career touchdown receptions are sixth in school history. He also returned three kickoffs for touchdowns.

His activation comes on the heels of Isaiah McKenzie losing a fumble on a kickoff return against the Colts that set them up for a short-field touchdown. Although it was McKenzie's first fumble since 2018, he muffed a return against Miami on Oct. 31 and the bills kept possession when teammate Jake Kumerow pounced on it.

