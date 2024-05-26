2024 Bills Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Pre-minicamp edition
A rapidly approaching new NFL season also signals the return of another popular pastime—fantasy football. While several significant personnel moves across the league may still be executed before the vast majority of players engage in their respective drafts, it’s never too early to look at rosters around the NFL and attempt to identify players who may be of interest when we go on the clock later this summer.
The Buffalo Bills’ roster is always one of fantasy relevance thanks to the presence of Josh Allen, a former All-Pro quarterback who has acted as a fantasy football cheat code in recent years thanks to his prowess as both a passer and rusher. His supporting cast will always be of note given his dominance, and this year, it’s sporting a new look; Buffalo parted ways with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in the offseason, leaving the Bills with a bevy of new skill position players that, as of now, have largely undefined roles.
Their respective roles and potential usages will be further fleshed out throughout the summer, but we’ve decided to take a look at their potential functions entering minicamp to help you familiarize yourself with Buffalo’s revamped offense as you commence your initial draft prep. We’ve grouped the players in the Bills’ fantasy-relevant positions into three categories:
1. Prioritize
These are players who you should actively target in your fantasy drafts. Take them above their average drafted position (ADP) if you must.
2. Take at ADP
These are players who you should feel comfortable selecting if they are available around their ADP.
3. Sleepers
These are players who few in your leagues will likely target but could be good throws at the dart board late in your draft.
We’ll have more fantasy football cheat sheets throughout the spring and summer as individual roles within the offense become clearer.
Quarterback
Prioritize: Josh Allen
It will be difficult to take Josh Allen above his ADP, as if you’re in a superflex or two-quarterback league, he’ll likely be the first player off the board. This is for good reason, as Allen is simply as dynamic in fantasy football as he is on the physical gridiron; he finished second in total PPR points last year, per ESPN, scoring a total of 392.64 points for an average of 23.1 points per game (fourth overall, first among QBs).
Allen’s excellence as a fantasy football option stems from his dominance both through the air and on the ground; he passed for 4,306 yards and 29 touchdowns last season in addition to rushing for 524 yards and another 15 scores. He’s tallied over 40 total touchdowns in each of the past four seasons and figures to do so yet again in the 2024 season—this bodes well for fantasy.
Take at ADP: None
Sleepers: None
Likely Not Fantasy Relevant: Mitchell Trubisky, Shane Buechele
Related: Most underrated Bills player at every position entering 2024 NFL season
Running Back
Prioritize: James Cook
James Cook finished the 2023 season as the RB12 in standard PPR leagues, per ESPN, totaling 232.7 points. He had his fair share of dynamic games (like his 36.1-point outing in a Week 15 rout of the Dallas Cowboys), but he also struggled to produce from a fantasy perspective in several contests, recording fewer than 10 PPR points in six games.
Some may be hesitant to prioritize Cook over what will likely be an already steep ADP, but we think it’s fair to do so given his late-season emergence. The former Georgia Bulldog was perhaps a better real-life football player than he was a fantasy option last season, finishing sixth in the league in yards from scrimmage with 1,567. His prowess down the stretch and breakout under interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady allowed Buffalo to develop a new offensive identity; Cook averaged roughly 20 touches per game after Brady took over in Week 11, averaging 16.4 fantasy points per game over that stretch.
It’s fair to assume that Cook will continue to be a focal point in Buffalo’s offense now that Brady is the full-time play-caller. If he can clean up some of his (largely overblown) drop issues in the passing game and best his six total touchdowns from a season ago, the 24-year-old could easily be a top-10 running back this year.
Take at ADP: None
Sleepers: Ray Davis
Ray Davis is a name to watch out for late in your drafts, especially as a handcuff to Cook if you’re able to land Buffalo’s primary back early. A stout between-the-tackles runner whom Buffalo selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Davis will likely be used in short-yardage and goalline situations, making him a potential touchdown vulture if the Bills hope to take some of the red-zone burden off Allen’s legs. He also has some pass-catching upside, reeling in 94 balls and 12 touchdowns throughout his collegiate career. He won’t be an every-week lineup lock (assuming Cook remains healthy), but he wouldn’t be a bad bench piece given his projected role and touchdown upside.
Likely Not Fantasy Relevant: Ty Johnson, Darrynton Evans, Frank Gore Jr.
Related: NFL analyst says Bills will 'regret' allowing Chiefs to select WR Xavier Worthy
Wide Receiver
Prioritize: None
Later editions of this cheat sheet will almost certainly see a few wideouts ascend into the “prioritize” tier; however, given the uncertainty regarding how targets within the receiving corps will ultimately divvy out at this time, we can’t recommend drafting any particular player significantly above their ADP. That said…
Take at ADP: Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling
You should feel more than comfortable taking any of Buffalo’s projected top three receivers—Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, or Curtis Samuel—at (or maybe even slightly above) their ADP. The Bills obviously have high hopes for Coleman given that they selected him with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft; a big-bodied option who projects to play on the outside, the potential for significant production is there given Coleman’s talent and opportunity. That said, he’s a rookie, and his general game is a bit unrefined. At least partial growing pains can be anticipated; it’s also difficult, in general, to suggest selecting a rookie significantly above their ADP in May.
Shakir and Samuel will be well worth targeting in the middle rounds of your drafts; Shakir has flashed throughout his first two professional seasons and figures to ascend into a more prominent role this year given the offseason departures of Diggs and Davis, while Samuel is entering the most advantageous situation of his career. He’s reuniting with the offensive coordinator with whom he constructed the best season of his professional career while also linking up with the best quarterback he’s ever played with—there’s a route to him being an every-week flex play.
Valdes-Scantling will likely be available late in your drafts, and if so, he’s worth a flier; he won’t be an every-week play for you, but he’ll have the occasional big game or long touchdown, and thus, isn’t a bad stash.
Sleepers: Mack Hollins
Mack Hollins has never been a fantasy-relevant wide receiver (never besting 700 receiving yards or five touchdowns in a single one of his six professional seasons). That said, he’s not a bad throw at the dart board given the hype he’s been getting throughout the spring. It looks as though he’ll be an actual offensive contributor for Buffalo; Allen has been consistently praising him throughout OTAs, and general manager Brandon Beane recently hyped his ability on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast by stating “I don’t know that he’s ever played with a guy like Josh, and I think we’re excited about that.”
Likely Not Fantasy Relevant: Chase Claypool, Justin Shorter, K.J. Hamler, Andy Isabella, Tyrell Shavers, Bryan Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Lawrence Keys
Related: WR Keon Coleman dubbed Bills' 'most dangerous' offseason addition
Tight End
Prioritize: Dalton Kincaid
If there’s one piece of the Buffalo passing attack that you should prioritize, it’s Dalton Kincaid. The Bills traded up to land him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he showed that he was worth the investment in his rookie season, catching 73 passes for 673 yards and two touchdowns. He finished as the TE11 in PPR leagues last year, but you can expect him to skyrocket this season given his projected increased role.
Allen demonstrably trusts Kincaid, targeting him 91 times last season. The only two players who ranked higher than the tight end in targets last year are no longer with the Bills, and given Kincaid’s emergence down the stretch, one can reasonably expect that Allen will look to the former Utah pass-catcher at an increased clip throughout the upcoming season. Kincaid projects as Allen’s primary target, a safety valve over the middle of the field that will feast in PPR formats. Secure as much Kincaid stock as you can.
Take at ADP: Dawson Knox
Getting a bit lost in the Kincaid hype wave is Dawson Knox, who has been a perfectly adequate tight end throughout his five professional seasons. He, too, has a strong rapport with Allen, catching 171 passes for 1,966 yards and 22 touchdowns throughout his career. He likely won’t have a high ADP given the presence of Kincaid, but he’s worth selecting late in drafts, as he’ll still have some occasional fantasy value (especially if Kincaid misses any time with an injury).
Sleepers: None
Likely Not Fantasy Relevant: Quintin Morris, Tre' McKitty, Zach Davidson