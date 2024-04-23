Ex-Buffalo Bills Safety Jordan Poyer Was Introduced To Ayahuasca By Aaron Rogers
After a seven-year career in Buffalo, Jordan Poyer was released by the Buffalo Bills after last season and signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.
In a wide ranging interview on Eric Wood's 'Centered on Buffalo Podcast', Jordan Poyer disclosed that he begun delving into the health benefits of plant based medicine almost two years ago. He said that despite his initial apprehensions about plant medicine or psychedelics, he turned to researching and exploring the benefits more deeply when he found himself in a depressed state during sobriety. Poyer stopped drinking alcohol in 2020.
Seeking More Purpose In Life
"I was about three and a half years sober (when) I started to feel exactly how I was feeling while I was at my lowest points of drinking," Poyer said. "I was like, 'Well, wow, I'm three years sober now and I'm still like this, unhappy, still this, like, what is wrong with me?...I went to AA that did help me recover from alcoholism, but I still always felt, there was something deeper."
Poyer Learned About Ayahuasca From Aaron Rogers
Poyer initially discovered plant based medione while listing to Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show. "All of a sudden, one day, I'm watching, ironically, the Pat McAfee Show, and I'm pretty tuned into this show for some odd reason, and Aaron Rodgers is on there. He started talking about
ayahuasca, and he started talking about plant medicine."
Ayahuasca (pronounced 'eye-ah-WAH-ska') is a plant-based psychedelic.
Despite being initially suspect, Poyer was intrigued: "This word ayahuasca came up, and (Rodgers) was talking about it, and I was listening, and at the time, I was thinking, like, bro, you are crazy, you know, going to do some plant medicine in the woods with some shaman...that just sounds just out of this freaking world, which it is..., but it intrigued me, but I still had that negative idea about it."
Why Poyer Found Ayahuasca Helpful
"A lot of people with PTSD go sit with ayahuasca because of those post-traumatic stress, those instances and those negative emotions are stored in our bodies. And when you're able to finally release a lot of those negative emotions and negative feelings sort in your body, it's such a liberating feeling."
Poyer got quite deep when discussing what ayahuasca has done for him to allow him to expand his mind: "Plant medicine really opens it up. I think of it as a portal."
RELATED: Ex-Buffalo Bills S Jordan Poyer: "Its surreal to be a Dolphin...I can't wait to come to Orchard Park this year."
While its certainly surreal for Bills Mafia to think ahead to Poyer playing in Highmark Stadium in a Dolphins uniform next year, that is the new reality in Buffalo's salary cap management world.
It was good to hear Poyer on Wood's podcast profess his continued positive affection for Buffalo, "I know the true people in Bills Mafia, the true people in the community...I love them ...there's so much love that I have for them."