5 free agents the Buffalo Bills need to keep

No matter how the season would have ended for the Buffalo Bills, they were heading for a roster makeover that likely will be more extensive than usual, thanks to 15 players who stand to become unrestricted free agents and three more with expiring contracts who don't have as much leverage but could wind up on the market.

Most won't be back, nor should be, given the Bills' salary cap position. Though not nearly as poor as the numbers now suggest, the Bills still aren't as flexible as most other teams across the NFL, including all three of their rivals in the AFC East.

Here are five players they should look to keep.

G Ryan Bates

Other than quarterbacks, quality offensive linemen are the toughest finds in the NFL, and the Bills certainly appear to have found one by way of Philadelphia.

Bates came over as an undrafted rookie in 2019 in a trade that sent journeyman linebacker Eli Harold to the Eagles. Harold never played again. Bates became a starter at left guard this past season and looks to have a bright future in this league. He will turn 25 this month.

As for his future, it's doubtful he will be on the move this year. As a restricted free agent, he could be offered a contract tender that comes with draft-pick compensation from any other team with which he'd sign.

He also could simply be offered a long-term contract with starter's money, which would be a complicated negotiation.

Look for the Bills to offer him a tender while keeping the lines of communication open with his agent on something more lucrative.

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Coach Sean McDermott may have lost confidence in McKenzie as a punt returner in big spots. At the same time, he also has to acknowledge that McKenzie showed more than just potential in 2021 as the eventual replacement for standout slot receiver Cole Beasley, who will turn 33 in April and will carry a $7.6 million salary cap hit in 2022.

The Bills could get instant relief of $6.1 million with a trade or release, according to Over the Cap.

In the one game Beasley missed (due to COVID-19 protocols), McKenzie filled in against the New England Patriots and came through with career highs of 11 receptions, 125 yards and one touchdown.

The catch total also matched Beasley's career high.

McKenzie will turn 27 in April, is likely at the peak of his athletic career and would come much cheaper than Beasley.

Even if they bring Beasley back, the Bills should figure out a way to hold onto McKenzie.

DT Harrison Phillips

The way he's evolved as a player and person since being taken in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft would make it a tragedy if his best years are spent elsewhere.

That's what will happen if the Bills can't re-sign him.

Phillips in 2021 finished with career highs in tackles (51) and sacks (1.0).

"I have a lot of personal capital built up here in this organization and with these people," Phillips said. "They know my value better than any other team because they got to see the person that I am, obviously on the field, but the things that you can't measure, the leadership qualities and what I do in the community here and all those things. So, you know, I would hope to be here.

"There haven't been any talks yet, but I would love to [avenge] these three years in a row now, in the playoffs, on the road, losing. And yeah, there's definitely some vengeance."

CB Levi Wallace

Every draft expert on earth and then some have the Bills going after a cornerback in the first round this year.

Even if the Bills do attempt to upgrade the spot opposite two-time Pro Bowler Tre'Davious White, they would be wise to keep Wallace from getting away because all he's done every year since making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018 is prove he belongs while getting better every step of the way.

Wallace has been more than just an adequate starter for the past three seasons.

Pro Football Focus ranked him 55th of 134 cornerbacks this season with a 65.2 grade. Not great, but better than most.

The analytics service makes a compelling argument for his return as well.

"The Bills lost star cornerback Tre'Davious White for the season with a torn ACL in Week 12," Brad Spielberger wrote, "and Wallace played a big part in their defense maintaining a high level of play down the stretch, earning a 68.5 coverage grade on 993 snaps. Wallace has played at least 400 snaps in every season since signing as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) in 2018 and has never earned a grade below 60.0 — a strong floor at a volatile position like outside cornerback."

G Ike Boettger

A new contract for Boettger will be complicated not just because he's coming off a ruptured Achilles tendon but because he could command starter's money on the open market.

Boettger has had success as a part-time starter, and as we stated earlier, proven offensive linemen are so hard to find.

The Bills obviously can't break the bank to keep him in Buffalo. What they can do is be open for him coming back to them if the free-agent market prices don't measure up to expectations.

The rest of Bills' pending free agents:

DE Jerry Hughes

DE Mario Addison

DE Efe Obada

DT Vernon Butler

DT Justin Zimmer

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Jake Kumerow

QB Mitchell Trubisky

RB Taiwan Jones

RB Matt Breida

T Bobby Hart

S Siran Neal

LB Tyrel Dodson

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.