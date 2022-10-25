Aaron Rodgers: What’s Wrong with Packers QB? Bills Coach Leslie Frazier Responds

The high-flying Buffalo Bills welcome Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to Highmark Stadium on Sunday night in what is a true marquee matchup.

Green Bay (3-4) has struggled mightily without receiver Davante Adams and has failed to win games, but defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier isn’t taking the underperforming Packers lightly. Simply because of their quarterback.

"(Rodgers) is more than capable of leading his team - putting his team on his back,” Frazier said. “So it starts there … They have a football team that's had success in the past. I know they've hit a bump in the road … They have enough time to right the ship and they've got the right guy leading them to get that done."

Frazier - once a Vikings head coach who had to deal with the Pack twice a year - is right. Rodgers has a knack for putting a team on his back, but it feels different in 2022. Coming off three consecutive losses, the Bills' defense smell blood.

Buffalo (5-1) is riding a wave of three consecutive wins and is fresh off the bye week. Facing a Packers defense that was thought to be Super Bowl-caliber at the start of the season but that has failed to live up to those expectations. … there are Bills opportunities here.

But despite the Packers’ offensive struggles, Frazier isn’t going to try elaborate schemes to get inside Rodgers’ mind. He’s been around too long for that.

"I don't know how often I'm gonna be able to trick him," Frazier said. “I don't know if there's anything he hasn't seen. But if we can execute our defense and really play with good fundamentals and good technique that gives us a chance."

Sunday night is another chance for Buffalo to lay down a marker in the NFL. After topping Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs last time out, downing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will further enhance their Super Bowl credentials.

