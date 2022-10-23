Commanders Rally Behind Backup QB Taylor Heinicke, Upset Aaron Rodgers' Packers

The Washington Commanders (3-4) are sending their fans home happy after a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers (3-4) Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field.

However, it didn't look like the Commanders would pull it out after trailing 14-3 early in the second quarter.

Taylor Heinicke, starting for the injured Carson Wentz, had just one completion and threw a pick-six to Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell to make it a two-score deficit.

However, with the season unofficially on the line and in danger of falling to 2-5, Washington responded well with its back against the wall.

The Commanders scored 20 unanswered points, including a pair of touchdown passes from Heinicke (one to running back Antonio Gibson, the other to wide receiver Terry McLaurin) to take a nine-point lead.

The Packers had a chance to come back, as Aaron Rodgers threw his second touchdown pass of the day to running back Aaron Jones and cut the deficit to two points.

The Commanders had to kill clock with 3:26 left to go, and Heinicke found McLaurin to convert a difficult 3rd-and-9 to all but seal the win for Washington.

With the win, Washington has now won two straight games after losing four straight. Things were looking bleak over the past week following the Commanders' underwhelming win against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. However, this team can use the win today as a fire up the butt that it needs to return to where it wants to be.

The Commanders are back in action next Sunday on the road against the Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

