Andre Reed Hints at Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Buffalo Bills

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't yet ready to play for an NFL team. But OBJ, currently rehabbing from an ACL injury, is nevertheless one of the most talked-about free agents on the market ...

And now Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed is adding to the talk.

“How would OBJ look in Red, White and Blue?,'' Reed wrote on social media this weekend. "Him and Von runnin' it back in Buffalo. Let's just say we had good convo last night in Atlantic City.”

The two big-name wideouts from two different generations were in attendance at a sponsor party, and Reed is certainly hinting that the subject of "Beckham the Bill'' was broached.

The latest info on OBJ's rehab? It might be late into the NFL season before he is able to play again, as he did last year while helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Lombardi Trophy. Beckham Jr. last year regained his superstar-level form while on the big stage. In the NFC Championship, he caught nine passes for 113 yards in the Rams’ 20-17 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers. In the Super Bowl, he had two receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half after sustaining the injury.

Los Angeles - led by Von Miller, the ex-Ram now in Buffalo - defeated the Bengals 23-20, and there has been a lot of talk from the Rams and from Beckham about him returning there to win big. But now, thanks to Andre Reed? As the Bills fight their way through training camp now (literally, right, Josh Allen?) we can have some of the same win-big conversations about the Bills and OBJ.