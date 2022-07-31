Skip to main content

Andre Reed Hints at Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Buffalo Bills

“How would OBJ look in Red, White and Blue?,'' Reed wrote on social media this weekend. "Him and Von runnin it back in Buffalo.''
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't yet ready to play for an NFL team. But OBJ, currently rehabbing from an ACL injury, is nevertheless one of the most talked-about free agents on the market ...

And now Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed is adding to the talk.

“How would OBJ look in Red, White and Blue?,'' Reed wrote on social media this weekend. "Him and Von runnin' it back in Buffalo. Let's just say we had good convo last night in Atlantic City.”

The two big-name wideouts from two different generations were in attendance at a sponsor party, and Reed is certainly hinting that the subject of "Beckham the Bill'' was broached.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The latest info on OBJ's rehab? It might be late into the NFL season before he is able to play again, as he did last year while helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Lombardi Trophy. Beckham Jr. last year regained his superstar-level form while on the big stage. In the NFC Championship, he caught nine passes for 113 yards in the Rams’ 20-17 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers. In the Super Bowl, he had two receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half after sustaining the injury.

Los Angeles - led by Von Miller, the ex-Ram now in Buffalo - defeated the Bengals 23-20, and there has been a lot of talk from the Rams and from Beckham about him returning there to win big. But now, thanks to Andre Reed? As the Bills fight their way through training camp now (literally, right, Josh Allen?) we can have some of the same win-big conversations about the Bills and OBJ.

Snip20220730_1
News

'Praying for Dion' Dawkins: Top Bills Lineman Leaves Camp

By Geoff Maglioccheti4 hours ago
jordan miller
News

Bills Sign CB, Cut Rookie - Who May Retire?

By Bills Central Staff6 hours ago
josh jorda fight
News

Bills FIGHT! LOOK: QB Josh Allen In Camp Conflict

By Mike Fisher9 hours ago
Snip20220726_6
News

Will Bills Join NFL's Throwback Craze?

By Geoff Maglioccheti10 hours ago
Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium
News

Micah Hyde Injury Update: Bills Star Safety Missing Time?

By Logan Macdonald10 hours ago
Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs (right) tries to elude Washington's Landon Collins.
News

Micah Hyde Hurt; Should Bills Sign Pro Bowler Landon Collins?

By Jeremy Brener and Logan MacdonaldJul 29, 2022 1:58 PM EDT
USATSI_17309557
News

Banking on Bass: Why Bills Have High Hopes for Kicker

By Cole ThompsonJul 29, 2022 1:26 PM EDT
Micah Hyde (23) and the Bills celebrate Hyde's interception against the Kansas City Chiefs.
News

'Defense Gonna Be a Problem': Bills Defense Primed for Leap?

By Logan MacdonaldJul 29, 2022 1:16 PM EDT