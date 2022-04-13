They have to be prepared for the inevitable departure down the road of veterans they decide are no longer cost-effective.

While Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has done a masterful job of erasing all immediate needs but one (cornerback) ahead of this year's NFL Draft, their model for two and three years into the future remains a largely incomplete puzzle.

That's the area Beane will hope to address at the end of this month by adding players who may compete to be starters right away and definitely be ready to step in when necessary.

Here is a look at the positions they'll be needing and why:

Linebacker

The Bills run a 4-2 base and love what starters Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano bring.

But they released valued third linebacker A.J. Klein in a move to clear more than $5 million in cap space and don't know if they'll have Edmunds beyond the 2022 season — the fifth and final of his rookie contract.

The longer Edmunds goes without signing an extension, the less likely the Bills will retain him. If he hits free agency next year, there is little chance the Bills would prevail in what is expected to be an expensive bidding war for his services

Safety

Playing together since the start of the Sean McDermott era, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have formed arguably the strongest tandem in the league.

Alas, all good things must come to an end. And for Poyer and Hyde, it's just a matter of when.

For now, uncertainy reigns here as Poyer heads into the final year of his contract with a request for an extension coming from his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Even the long term future of Hyde remains in question, since there's no more guaranteed money in his contract, which in reality expires after next season, followed by three voidable years added to spread his cap hit.

Both players also are north of 30 years old, complicating negotiations.

Running back

Decisions will be coming soon on Devin Singletary, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and veteran Duke Johnson, who just signed a one-year deal as a free agent.

Zack Moss, drafted in 2020, also is facing a great deal of uncertainty and may not even make the team this year, especially if the Bills acquire another back with a premium pick.

Quarterback

For the second straight season, the Bills have acquired a veteran backup for Josh Allen on a one-year contract, replacing Mitchell Trubisky with Case Keenum.

At some point, they're going to want to draft someone to develop as an eventual No. 2.

Maybe that happens this year on the third day of the Draft.

Wide receiver

Like just about every other position group, the Bills appear in good shape for 2022.

Looking down the road, however, veteran free agent Jamison Crowder is signed to a one-year deal, Isaiah McKenzie is signed through just 2023 and rising star Gabriel Davis could be headed for a complicated extension negotiation as soon as he's eligible following the completion of the 2022 season.

Because this year's draft is believed to be rich with wide receiver talent, look for the Bills to be active here at one point during the first three rounds.

The Bills' picks

First round: (25 overall)

Second round: (57)

Third round: (89)

Fourth round: (130)

Fifth round: (168)

Sixth round: (185)

Sixth round: (203).

Seventh round: (231)

