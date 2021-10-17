Five matchups that should determine outcome of Bills-Titans clash

    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGamedayBills Central+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bills at Titans: Five key Matchups That Should Shape the Contest

    The Bills must stop RB Derrick Henry. The Titans have to make QB Josh Allen uncomfortable.
    Author:

    Winning four straight lopsided games after losing their opener has helped pull the Buffalo Bills even with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl.

    But this marathon NFL season features 17 regular-season games for the first time, so there's still 12 left to play for the Bills (4-1), who will get a week off after visiting the Tennessee Titans (3-2) on Monday Night Football in another game that could prove to have playoff implications.

    Here are five matchups that likely will shape the outcome.

    Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds vs. Titans RB Derrick Henry

    This is where it starts. The Titans love to feed Henry, a giant (6-3. 250) who has led the league in rushing by a wide margin since the start of the 2019 season.

    He already has a league-leading 640 rushing yards and seven rushing TDs this season.

    Edmunds is a dynamic player with dimensions that are rare for the downsized linebackers that define today's NFL.

    But as with any matchup of this caliber, Edmunds won't be able to do it on his own.

    Bills QB Josh Allen vs. Titans nickel package

    This could be the game for the Bills, because even if they allow Henry to run wild, they could exploit this enough for that not to matter.

    According to NFL Network's Michael F. Florio, the Titans have given up more yards to players in the slot than all but four teams through Week 5.

    Could this mean that Cole Beasley, who has been targeted just four times over the previous two games, could be a major part of the game plan again this week? Stay tuned.

    We can tell you that there's been no dropoff in Beasley's game. He caught 11 passes as recently as Sept. 26 vs. Washington.

    Bills tackles vs. Titans OLB Harold Landry

    Landry comes at the quarterback from both sides. The Bills have to account for him at all times because he leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has 30 pressures, according to Football & Other F Words.

    Landry also is the only player in the league with at least five pressures in every game, according to Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus.

    Meanwhile, the Bills are still breaking in rookie Spencer Brown, who will be making just his third career start.

    Brown has not allowed a sack, but was the only lineman to allow pressure on  quarterback Josh Allen last Sunday night at Kansas City.

    Bills CB Tre'Davious White vs. Titans WRs Julio Jones and A.J. Brown

    Both receivers have been battling injuries but both should be good to go in this game. And when the Titans have all their pieces, their offense can be quite dynamic.

    White may not follow either of them around because of the Bills' confidence in other corners Levi Wallace and Taron Johnson and safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

    As we mentioned in an earlier report, the Bills are experts at preventing the football from going over their heads, but the Titans are expected to take their shots.

    Bills pass rush vs. Titans offensive line

    The Titans have struggled in this area through five games, and with the Bills being totally healthy this week after listing no injury designations on their final injury report heading into this game, it could be a problem for the home team.

    After allowing just 25 sacks all of last season, the line already has allowed a league-high 20 this year. Again, with 12 games remaining.

    Suffice to say the ambulance crew will be standing by at Nissan Stadium.

    Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

    The Bills' Josh Allen has been transformed into an elite NFL quarterback.
    News

    Five matchups that should determine outcome of Bills-Titans clash

    36 seconds ago
    Micah Hyde (23) and the Bills celebrate Hyde's interception against the Kansas City Chiefs.
    News

    Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have formed tight seal on back end of defense

    17 hours ago
    Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders.
    News

    How Bills' Emmanuel Sanders' instant fit has lifted team

    Oct 15, 2021
    Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) fumbles the ball out of bounds on a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden.
    News

    Five Bills to watch when they visit Tennessee Monday night include Devin Singletary

    Oct 14, 2021
    Cole Beasley (11) hasn't been a big part of the Buffalo Bills' offense for two straight weeks.
    News

    What does Cole Beasley's dwindling snap total mean for the Buffalo Bills?

    Oct 14, 2021
    Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen could improve on his 2020 season.
    Game Day

    Bills' patience with slow-developing players has been genius

    Oct 13, 2021
    Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel and his players get ready to play the New York Jets earlier this month.
    News

    Titans coach Mike Vrabel knows this year's Bills will be nothing like the team he faced last year

    Oct 13, 2021
    Bills DE Greg Rousseau (left) leads the team in sacks after five games.
    News

    Bills DE Greg Rousseau is AFC Defensive Player of the Week in his fifth career game

    Oct 13, 2021