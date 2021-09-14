Bills now require adult fans to be vaccinated to attend games

Everyone 12 and over now must be vaccinated to gain admission. Unvaccinated children under 12 will have to wear masks.

In a rule change that should come as no surprise, the Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that adult fans will have to be vaccinated to attend all remaining home games for the 2021 season.

Before Tuesday, vaccination wasn't required, but fans had to wear masks indoors.

That all changed when the team changed its policy in accordance with the Erie County Department of Health's new directive.

Here is what the team wrote on its website:

For the games on September 26 and October 3, fans will be permitted to enter with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning with the October 31 game, guests must be fully vaccinated for entry. Guests are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

Guests that are under 12 will not be required to have a vaccination but will be required to wear a mask at all times while inside Highmark Stadium. Guests that are 12 or older will no longer need to wear masks due to the vaccination requirements. The Bills will begin enforcing the new policy starting with the team's game on September 26 vs. Washington.

To verify COVID-19 vaccination, guests age 12 and older will be required to display one of the following before entering the stadium:

Physical VaccinationCard (photo will NOT be accepted)

NYS Excelsior Pass

Clear Digital Vaccine Card

Government digital vaccine proof from outside NYS

Guests CANNOT present a photo of a physical vaccine card.

COVID-19 negative test results will not be accepted for entry. There will be no exceptions granted to this policy.

"We've worked collaboratively with the county over the last several weeks, months, all throughout the pandemic," Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive vice president Ron Raccuia said in a prepared statement. "We are looking to provide the safest environment for our fans that we possibly can. We're thankful for this collaboration. We feel like this is the right move going forward."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.