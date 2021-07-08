Bills tackle Dion Dawkins could find his way to Pro Bowl in 2021 season

NFL.com's Marc Sessler believes the left tackle established himself as an elite player last season.

As the Buffalo Bills keep showing up in the postseason, they keep getting more recognition. Eventually Pro Bowl berths will follow for some of their players who have never been there.

Players such as left tackle Dion Dawkins, linebacker Matt Milano and safety Jordan Poyer.

Of those, Dawkins has the best chance of earning his first Pro Bowl berth in 2021, according to NFL.com's Marc Sessler.

Sessler on Wednesday compiled a list of potential first-time Pro Bowlers for each AFC team, and Dawkins was his choice for Buffalo.

"Dawkins ventured into last season with one lingering knock: His finest campaign came as a rookie in 2017," Sessler wrote. "Those concerns were put to bed in 2020, when the 6-foot-5, 320-pound left tackle went wire to wire as a reliable run blocker and pass protector. [Quarterback] Josh Allen's fireball rise is grounded in his almost-supernatural athletic gifts, but Buffalo brass deserve credit, too, for creating a stable environment.

"Dawkins -- who landed a four-year, $60 million extension last August -- is linked to Allen's future for years to come as a bookend on the rise."

Here's another reason why Dawkins making the Pro Bowl makes sense: Most of those who vote, including the players, don't take the time to analyze offensive line play. They look at the most productive offenses and quarterbacks and usually correctly surmise that those teams win more than their share of battles up front.

Hence, the Bills must have a great left tackle because of all the points they score and all the protection Allen gets. Allen had a 37-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio last season while being sacked just 26 times.

That season took most NFL insiders by surprise. Now that kind of production is an expectation, along with Dawkins and perhaps other Bills' offensive linemen being recognized for their work.

