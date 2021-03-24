NewsGamedayBills Central+SI.com
Search

Bills draft targets: Michigan DE Kwity Paye is only realistic if they move up

All the top pass rushers will be gone by the time they pick at No. 30, so GM Brandon Beane will have to be aggressive.
Author:
Publish date:

One of the things the Buffalo Bills haven't been able to do in free agency is bolster their pass rush. And because this year's draft crop is widely considered deficient in elite edge rushers, it's unlikely they will be able to find an immediate contributor unless they move up from their spot at No. 30 in the first round.

That's exactly what Joe Marino of The Draft Network has them doing in his most recent mock draft, swapping first-round picks with the Indianapolis Colts and sending them their third-round pick to get to No. 21.

From there, they are able to get Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye.

Why?

"General manager Brandon Beane has been aggressive on the trade front since coming to Buffalo in 2017," Marino wrote, "and with a loaded roster returning 21 of 22 starters from last year’s 13-3 squad that reached the AFC Championship Game, he just might be inclined to again go get his guy.

"Buffalo needs to get younger and more dynamic at defensive end, and Paye is a fit. Paye has elite physical gifts that provide Buffalo with a chance to land a pass rusher that can be a difference-maker. If Buffalo is going to dethrone Kansas City in the AFC, they have to do a better job pressuring Patrick Mahomes than they did in either of the two matchups from 2020."

Paye has his issues, with experience ranking right at the top. He's played just 28 games in college, with 23.5 of his 97 total tackles coming behind the line of scrimmage. He finished his career with 11.5 sacks and just one forced fumble.

But the team that drafts him will count on being able to exploit his raw explosiveness and power and make him into a better pro than he was in college, where he didn't have a defined role, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. Jeremiah expects Paye to tear it up at his Pro Day on Friday.

"I thought Kwity Paye got paralyzed a little bit because they're playing him in zero technique, they're playing him in a three technique, then they moved him all over the dang place,” Jeremiah said on the Move the Sticks podcast. “Let the guy play over a tight end. Let him play on the edge. Let him beat those guys up and let him use all this twitch and explosiveness off the edge. Give him a runway.

"When you have that type of explosiveness, space is your friend. Give him a little bit of space between him and the offense. You see some of those flashes. I hated the way that they used him."

Paye is far from a finished product. He will have to be developed. But he has the skills to be able to contribute immediately as a situational pass rusher, perhaps operating more from the inside to start.

If the Bills get a dependable, three-down defensive end by the start of 2023, a first-round pick will have been worth it. 

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro.

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) prepares for the snap of the ball during the second half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.
News

Bills draft targets: Michigan DE Kwity Paye is only realistic if they move up

Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) runs for a 44-yard touchdown on a 4th-and-one play with 21 seconds left during the second quarter of the ACC Championship game against Notre Dame at Bank of America Stadium.
News

Bills draft targets: Travis Etienne looks like a fit

Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson backflips as he celebrates after defeating Michigan Wolverines wrestler Mason Parris in the championship match of the 285 weight class during the finals of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Enterprise Center.
News

Could the Bills invite NCAA heavyweight wrestling champ Gable Steveson for a tryout?

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (86) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Rams strong safety Jordan Fuller (32) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
News

Bills free agency: What does Jacob Hollister's signing mean?

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) moves out to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of a playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
News

Bills upgrade backup quarterback with signing of Mitchell Trubisky

Bills Star Lotulelei (left) wraps up Eagles running back Jordan Howard.
News

Bills get more good news: Star Lotulelei to return

Bills Levi Wallace closes in for the tackle on Washington's Paul Richardson Jr.
News

Bills free agency: Don't count Levi Wallace out yet

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends against Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Culture Club: How the Buffalo Bills have been able to keep the band together