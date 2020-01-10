BillsMaven
Bills Hire Eric Washington As Defensive Line Coach

Shannon Shepherd

Just two days after Buffalo's defensive line coach Bill Teerlinck announced he was leaving the NFL for the same position at Virginia Tech, the Bills have filled the opening.

Friday afternoon, Eric Washington was hired by the Bills as the defensive line coach, according to the team.

Washington was previously the defensive coordinator the past two seasons for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers fired Ron Rivera as their head coach at the end of the regular season. 

Washington spent 2011-2017 as the defensive line coach in Charlotte.

Washington is closely connected with Bills head coach Sean McDermott - the two worked together for the Panthers where McDermott served as defensive coordinator before being hired by the Bills. 

