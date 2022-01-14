Bills safety Jordan Poyer makes All-Pro team

The veteran safety makes team for first time while having another typically outstanding season. Micah Hyde is a second-team selection.

Jordan Poyer still hasn't been named to a Pro Bowl for all his fabulous work with the Buffalo Bills over the last five seasons. But on Friday the safety was awarded a more prestigious honor: His first berth on the Associated Press All-Pro team.

Poyer, 30, came to the Bills in 2017 and has been a fixture on the back end of the defense along with fellow safety Micah Hyde ever since. Poyer's five interceptions this season ties his career high and makes him a co-leader in that category this season.

Hyde, who received 10 votes, landed on the second team. Three other Bills, linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds and kickoff returner Isaiah McKenzie, received one vote apiece.

Despite allowing the fewest total yards, passing yards and points in the NFL this season, no members of the Bills defense landed on this season's initial Pro Bowl roster, which was announced last month.

Friday's honor for Poyer helps atone for that egregious oversight somewhat.

Poyer was a seventh-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 but was waived early in the season and became a part-time player after being claimed by the Cleveland Browns.

Not until arriving in Buffalo in 2017 along with Hyde and coach Sean McDermott did Poyer get a chance to be a full-time starter. He's been one of the finest safeties in the league since that season, with 519 tackles, 18 interceptions, 10.0 sacks, six forced fumbles and six recoveries in 79 games.

Poyer also is the only player in the NFL this season to have 3.0 sacks and five interceptions and the only player since 2017 to accumulate at least 500 tackles, 15 interceptions and 10 sacks.

The Bills ranked first in total defense (272.8 yards per game), yards per play (4.6 yards), passing yards per game (163), passing yards per play (4.65), first downs allowed per game (16.7), third-down conversion rate allowed (30.8%) and points per game (17).

