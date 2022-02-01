Bills promote Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator

They promote the quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator, fulfilling the wishes of quarterback Josh Allen.

Ken Dorsey isn't leaving state state of New York for the state of New Jersey after all. Proving wrong multiple premature reports, the quarterbacks coach of the Buffalo Bills was promoted on Tuesday to offensive coordinator, the team announced.

Thus he's not heading to the New York Giants, who have already hired their new general manager, Joe Schoen, and head coach Brian Daboll, away from Buffalo. The Giants had been believed to be pursuing Dorsey for the same job there from the moment Daboll, the outgoing Bills offensive coordinator, was hired.

Dorsey clearly was the preferred candidate of Allen, who was consulted in the process.

""I think when he got here three years ago, my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football," Allen said. "Just having a guy in the quarterback room that played the game, was the winningest college quarterback of all time -- he was 38-2, he'll never let me forget that, he says it all the time -- but just the way he approaches the game. He's competitive, he's smart, he works his ass off."

Dorsey reunited with head coach Sean McDermott when he was hired as quarterbacks coach in 2019 after five years in the same position with Carolina, where he was Cam Newton's coach for his MVP season of 2015

He was given the additional responsibilities of passing game coordinator prior to the 2021 season while being groomed to be Daboll's eventual replacement.

Under Daboll and Dorsey, Allen enjoyed a breakout season in 2020, finishing as the runner-up to Aaron Rodgers for the NFL MVP award and leading the Bills to the AFC Championship Game.

Allen put together a similarly productive season in 2021, culminating with two playoff games in which he earned the highest postseason grade (95.8) ever awarded to a quarterback by Pro Football Focus.

Allen in those games led the league in completion percentage (77.4), passer rating (149), touchdown percentage (14.5) and total touchdown passes (nine) while throwing no interceptions.

He believes Dorsey will help him keep or surpass that level next season and beyond

