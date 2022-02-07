Bills QB Davis Webb returns to land of the Giants

Josh Allen is the only quarterback on their roster for the time being.

The Buffalo Bills on Monday were stripped bare of the extra-heavy security blanket they weaved for themselves at quarterback in 2021.

That's because the New York Giants signed Davis Webb to a futures contract, meaning the Bills almost certainly will head into the offseason program with all new quarterbacks in the system behind starter Josh Allen, who is the only player at his position on the roster.

Last season, in addition to signing a backup with a lifetime winning record and playoff experience in Mitchell Trubisky, the Bills kept Webb and Jake Fromm, who both had been with the team in 2020, on the practice squad.

Fromm eventually was lost to the New York Giants when they signed him to their active roster in November. Trubisky is headed for free agency following the expiration of his contract.

Now that the Giants have imported new head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, among others, from Buffalo, they also brought in Webb, who like Fromm will have extra familiarity with what Daboll plans to install. Thus, they figure to contend for the backup job behind Daniel Jones.

The Bills could conceivably bring one or both of them back if they fail to make the Giants' roster. But for the time being, the Bills' backup quarterback cupboard is bare in more ways than one.

Fromm made his only two career starts late this past season, with disastrous results. In a 34-10 loss to Philadelphia, he was 6-for-17 for 25 yards and an interception. The following week against Washington, he completed just 15 of 31 attempts for 103 yards, a TD and two interceptions in a 22-7 defeat.

Webb, who was drafted by the Giants in 2017, saw the first game action of his NFL career when he came in for four snaps during a 45-17 win over the Jets in November. He still has not attempted a pass in his pro career.

Nevertheless, both players were trusted by the Bills, who also are not expected to be able to compete in free agency for Trubisky. Trubisky signed with them last offseason for one year at just $2.5 million. He almost certainly will be able to make more this year from a team that will give him a chance to compete for the starting job.

That may even be with the Giants, though Daboll and Schoen have said they are committed to Jones for this coming season.

The Bills have bolstered some other positions, however, signing the following players to futures contracts:

DT Brandin Bryant

G Jacob Capra

WR Tanner Gentry

LB Joe Giles-Harris

DB Tim Harris

WR Isaiah Hodgins

DE MIke Love

DB Nick McCloud

TE Quintin Morris

DB Josh Thomas

CB Olaijah Griffin

DT Eli Ankou

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.