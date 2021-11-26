Bills' Tre'Davious White tears ACL, forcing them to find another way to win

Their star cornerback is part of a savvy and talented veteran mix that will have to cover for him after he tore his left ACL.

As the spotlight shifts to Dane Jackson, he need only to talk to one of his fellow cornerbacks in his Buffalo Bills position group's meeting room to find out what it's like.

Levi Wallace knows. He's the guy opponents try to pick on, usually unsuccessfully, because of Tre'Davious White's presence on the other side.

Now that White is done for the season after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament during Thanksgiving night's 31-6 triumph over the New Orleans Saints, opponents' game plans will no doubt focus more on Jackson, "the next man up" who will replace White as a starter on the outside.

Jackson has a tremendous opportunity, given all White has achieved since the Bills used the 27th overall pick on him in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The LSU product has been named to the last two Pro Bowls and in 2019 was a first-team All-Pro after leading the NFL with six interceptions. In addition to being an outstanding cover corner with 16 career interceptions in 72 games, White is willing and able to provide run support. He has 279 tackles, including 11 for losses, and 3.0 sacks.

White and safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have been with coach Sean McDermott every step of the way in this Bills' journey.

Now they will have to go down the stretch without him for the first time.

To that end, they're off to a good start.

"I thought he did a good job," McDermott said of Jackson's performance against New Orleans. "He's been in that position before, having to come in, whether it's been for Tre or Levi and, and he usually handles himself well, just like he did tonight."

The Bills also have Cam Lewis and Siran Neal on the active roster and rookies Olaijah Griffin and Nick McCloud on the practice squad.

