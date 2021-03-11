NewsGamedayBills Central+SI.com
Bills make more roster moves to clear massive space under salary cap

Gone are John Brown and Quinton Jefferson. Taking less are Mitch Morse and Vernon Butler.
As the NFL moves closer to the start of its new league year next week, the Buffalo Bills are getting more clarity on just what they have to spend in free agency and the players they will have to target.

On Wednesday, they released speedy wide receiver John Brown, clearing nearly $8 million in cap space, and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, saving another $6.5 million. 

They also restructured the contract of defensive tackle Vernon Butler with an undisclosed adjustment that will lower his cap hit in 2021.

The day before, rather than release valued center Mitch Morse, their starter since 2019, they convinced him to take a pay cut of nearly $3 million in 2021 by guaranteeing $3.15 million of his reduced salary.

Before the restructure, Morse had no more guaranteed money left on a contract that called for him to receive a base salary of $7 million this year.

The Bills automatically open up at least $17.5 million of cap space with these moves. The exact total won't be known until the terms of Butler's revised contract are known.

But suffice to say general manager Brandon Beane created some much-needed flexibility with these moves.

On a day when the league announced the 2021 salary cap will be $182.5 million, the Bills had to make these difficult decisions to give them the ability to perhaps pursue free agents at other positions in which they're deficient, such as edge rusher, tight end and a new backup quarterback for Josh Allen following their decision not to re-sign Matt Barkley.

Brown, who can still fly and make plays, became expendable because of the additions of Stefon Diggs and rookie Gabriel Davis, who combined for 2,134 receiving yards and 15 touchdown receptions in 2020.

Diggs produced league highs of 127 catches and 1,535 yards. He and fellow Bills receiver Cole Beasley were All-Pro selections.

Because the Bills gained more free agents than they lost in 2020, they were not awarded any of the 37 compensatory picks the league announced would be given to 17 teams in this year's Draft.

None of these developments were unexpected, but being able to keep Morse was crucial because as of Wednesday evening they still stand to lose starting guard Jon Feliciano and starting right tackle Daryl Williams to free agency.

The last thing the Bills need after suddenly becoming such a high-scoring juggernaut in 2020 is to have to suddenly rebuild most of their offensive line. As it is, they still would have a complicated task in replacing Feliciano and Williams.

The Bills were interested in defensive end J.J. Watt when he was released by the Houston Texans. But they were unable to outbid the Arizona Cardinals. So they likely will make that position a top priority in free agency and now could be on more competitive footing for anyone else who could hit the market, particularly Denver's Von Miller.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro.

