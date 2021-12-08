Media relations: Bills safety Micah Hyde addresses behavior at previous press conference

Micah Hyde wanted to start his Wednesday Zoom press conference off by setting the record straight about his thoughts on reporters covering the team.

He likes them and respects them, he said.

This, after angrily telling reporter Jerry Sullivan that he'll "remember" the question Sullivan asked about whether Hyde was embarrassed by losing to a team that attempted just three passes Monday night, when the New England Patriots scored a 14-10 victory.

"Obviously what happened after the game was a little mix-up of a lot of different things," Hyde said. "I'm not the type of guy, I'm not a celebrity, I'm not a guy that sees myself as above everybody else and all that."

Hyde told stories about how close he has grown to some of the reporters over the years.

"So, you know, throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to meet a lot of you guys and I don't see myself as above you guys. I really treat you guys as friends. ... The type of relationships I build with you guys aren't just BS. I really mean it. I respect the [bleep] out to you guys. And then when something like that happens after a game I expect more. And maybe I'm naive. Maybe I shouldn't. But you know, I hold I hold you guys to a high standard just like guys hold me. And like I said, it's all about respect. And I'm never going to attack you guys. My mom taught me better, my hometown taught me better.

"So now I just want you guys to understand that and I really do appreciate you guys. I know you guys are [dealing] with this whole situation. You guys are trying to get your jobs done, trying to feed your family, just like I am. So when it comes down to it, we're all going to respect each other. And that's all I care about in this situation."

Hyde and fellow safety Jordan Poyer reacted angrily to the reporter's question. They both reminded him that the Patriots finished with just 14 points.

"We made stops when we had to," Poyer said. "They had one big run. I mean, they got good backs and they kept coming back to a couple of runs. I mean, I don't know how you want us to answer that question."

Added Hyde: "That's funny. We'll remember that."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.