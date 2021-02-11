Bills offseason position spotlight: Linebacker

The Bills are facing the loss of more than a dozen players to free agency this offseason, with linebacker Matt Milano at or near the top of the list.

Allowing him to leave is a risk they need to avoid as they attempt to upgrade a defense that counted on him heavily in 2020, with excellent results.

As we turn our focus to linebackers in the latest installment of a series examining the Bills' position groups, we start with Milano and his importance to what they've done and what they intend to do.

Though he's been able to play a full schedule just once, in his rookie season of 2017, his injury history should not deter them from seeking to lock such a valuable piece in for the next four or five years.

Milano is as good against the pass as he is against the run. He understands coach Sean McDermott's and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier's defense as well as anyone.

The Bills in 2020 lost just one game in which he played, the AFC championship against Kansas City.

Without him, they probably never would have made it that far.

So getting him re-signed should be a top priority, especially because they are in no shape with the salary cap expected to fall to around $180 million in 2021 to apply the franchise tag to anyone.

Keeping Milano could help with the development of middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who had an erratic season in 2020, his third season in the league.

Edmunds turned around his poor early season play to help the defense perform much better in the second half of the season.

But the Bills likely will be in no hurry to lock him in to a contract extension that he's eligible for now.

His fourth season will be a deal-maker or a deal-breaker.

A.J. Klein was added as a free agent last year to play the third linebacker in a defense that features just two linebackers and an extra defensive back on the field most of the time.

The results were mixed after they were forced to rely on him more than they planned due to Milano's latest injuries.

Klein is expected back, but the Bills don't want to be in the same position in 2021. They need better depth that could possibly be filled by core special-teamers Tyrel Dodson, Tyler Matakevich or Andre Smith.

The NFL Draft also is an option, and the Bills must be prepared to act there, especially if Milano is not retained.

Their best bet in free agency is to make sure Milano doesn't become one.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro.