Bills offseason position spotlight: Safety

One thing the team has relied on from the start under Sean McDermott is tough, smart play from the back end of its defense.

Sean McDermott knows all about the little safety who could. He was one himself coming out of high school.

But he wasn't one for long. He walked on at William & Mary, earned a scholarship and became a captain.

Now as he enters his fifth season as Buffalo Bills head coach, he understands perhaps more than anyone how smart, tough safety play will be the key for his team being able to sustain and get past the next hurdle, the AFC Championship Game, where it most recently stumbled and fell at the hands of two-time conference champion Kansas City.

While quarterback Josh Allen and receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley were doing the kinds of damage on offense that made their defense downright irrelevant at times, McDermott and his staff knew that without Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde playing tight on the back end, the Bills would not have been able to make the eventual transition after experiencing a good deal of turnover up front.

Neither player is particularly young, with Poyer about to turn 30 in April and Hyde having turned 30 in December, but they're still at the top of their proven solid games, the "Hail Murray" in Arizona notwithstanding.

The Bills need their starters, Poyer and Hyde, back for at least another season despite the considerable salary cap charges they will account for at $7.8 million and $6.7 million respectively, according to overthecap.com.

Add to that the fact that they're dangerously thin there behind them, and they become that much more important.

Dean Marlowe, whose contract is expiring, special-teamer Jaquan Johnson and Josh Thomas, who is signed to a futures contract, are the only others on their offseason roster, which guarantees the Bills will be active with this position in free agency and the NFL Draft.

But in an offseason that will call for them to make hard cap decisions at other positions, particularly linebacker and both lines, Poyer and Hyde, a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, must remain.

Poyer led the team with 124 tackles and tied for the team lead in forced fumbles (two). He added two interceptions. His tackle total has increased every year since joining the Bills in 2017.

Like Poyer, Hyde came in with McDermott in 2017 and has been a part of a great combination ever since.

Unlike Poyer, who signed a contract extension last year, Hyde is not financially secure. He is entering the final year of his contract but has played more than well enough to earn an extension, even at his age.

"I didn't see any drop-off from Micah this year," general manager Brandon Beane said. "I can't say I think he's declining or anything like that. I'm a big fan of Micah Hyde and just what he brings not only on the field, but in our building. One of the most positive personalities to be around. Just a super competitive guy.

"You wouldn't feel that on him when you're just talking to him in an interview. He probably doesn't feel competitive in a one-on-one conversation, but when he's on the field he's one of the most competitive guys, and that's what you love about him. I think he'll definitely still play in this league for years if he wants to."

The Bills are counting on him for at least one more season and many more if they can afford it.

