Buffalo Bills announce increase in ticket prices

Bills Raising Ticket Prices for 2022 Season

The increases will range from $3 to $20 per ticket.

Ticket-price increases are on the way for the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Friday.

The amount and percentage will vary, with 52% of the general-admission tickets seeing increases ranging from $3 to $8.50.

According to a statement released by the team, "roughly 20% of the tickets (more than 13,000 seats) are available for $60 or less as the Bills continue to offer one of the lowest season-ticket prices in the NFL at $45 per game."

Season tickets will increase by an average of $11.57 and will vary based on seat location. The average price per season ticket including club and regular seats will be $113, including tax.

The average general-admission seat will be $92 and average club-seat ticket $275. Those prices still rank below the NFL averages of $107 and $319, respectively.

"We think it's fair market value," Bills vice president of ticket sales and service Chris Colleary said. "We compare other teams' prices; we compare our historical prices. We compare the value of that seat as a season ticket, the value as a single game. We evaluate every seat, every row. There are some seats that may go up $3 a game and there are others that might go up $20 a game. The seats that go up $20 a game might be in the first five rows of the 100 level compared to a seat in the 300 level. So we factor all those things in it."

The Bills also will feature dynamic ticket pricing based on the strength and popularity of opponents who will visit Highmark Stadium, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

A season-ticket waiting list that swelled to 3,000 following the decision to cap sales at 60,000 may be adjusted for 2022, according to the Bills.

In the meantime, spots on the list can be secured for a deposit of $125 per seat.

"I just want to echo what [general manager] Brandon Beane said the other day. We're just so appreciative of the support for our season ticket members," Colleary said. "We can't thank them enough on behalf of the entire organization for their passion and loyalty. They set the bar for all of our fans."

The Bills also expect the bulk of their Canadian fans back after travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic kept almost all of them away in 2020 and 2021.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

