Bills Release Starting Guard Daryl Williams

He was another salary cap casualty who signed for starting tackle money last year before being moved to guard.

The guards who started almost every game for the Buffalo Bills last season are on the street now following their decision on Monday to release Daryl Williams, their starter on the right side.

The move comes less than a week after doing the same with Jon Feliciano, their starter on the left side until being replaced by Ryan Bates in December.

Monday's move opens up another $6.3 million in salary cap space that could be used at other positions such as cornerback or backup quarterback or even to upgrade at the right guard spot with a player like former Washington standout Brandon Scherff.

Williams had been signed to starting tackle money last year but was moved inside to guard after three games, with rookie Spencer Brown replacing him.

Williams started every game for the Bills since coming over from the Carolina Panthers after the 2019 season. He signed a three-year extension worth $24 million before the 2021 season. But no money was guaranteed beyond the first season, which made this move possible.

A return to the Bills at a lesser salary also may be in the works. But the Bills couldn't justify paying him the same to play guard, a position that typically doesn't pay as well as tackle in the NFL.

In addition to playing the market, the Bills likely will draft a guard this year and could make a move to re-sign unrestricted free agent Ike Boettger, who has starting experience for them.

Boettger ended last season on the injured reserve list with a torn Achiiles tendon.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

