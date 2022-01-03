Bills report card: Top grades for running backs, offensive line

After losing at halftime, they rally to get win they need to clinch playoff spot.

Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good.

Not that the Buffalo Bills were bad on Sunday. After all, they scored a 29-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons to clinch their fourth playoff berth in the five-year reign of coach Sean McDermott.

But they were aided by a good bit of luck that kept them from being squeezed in the closing minutes.

Quarterback Josh Allen was intercepted on three straight series; Marquez Stevenson muffed a punt that miraculously cost them only two points instead of seven; and the Falcons lost their top offensive weapon, tight end Kyle Pitts, to a first-half hamstring injury not long after his 61-yard reception set up a touchdown.

But the coup de grace came when Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, thinking he had scrambled for a 7-yard touchdown on second down that would have made it a one-score game with just under six minutes remaining, was flagged for taunting safety Jordan Poyer. A replay review showed that Ryan went down at the 1 instead, meaning no touchdown. But the penalty was enforced, making it third-and-goal from the 16.

Two incomplete passes later, the Bills and their Mafia were able to exhale and go on to run out the clock

Let's get to the grades:

Quarterback: C

Let's talk about Josh Allen's interceptions.

Yes, two of them were tipped. But that doesn't necessarily absolve him of blame for attempting the passes in the first place.

The first was the most egregious, a scramble toward the sideline that should have resulted in a throwaway. Instead, he tried to throw a laser into tight coverage. It had little or no chance of being completed even without being deflected. When it was, it fell into the hands of Duron Harmon.

A miscommunication between Allen and Cole Beasley, who appeared to break off his route after being held (no call), led to the second one, which was provided by A.J. Terrell.

Maybe that wasn't Allen's fault, maybe it was. But on first down from the Bills' 37-yard line, there was no need to throw to someone who wasn't open.

The final interception ended the first series of the third quarter. That came when linebacker Mykal Walker deflected a pass that was intended for Beasley, who appeared to be open. Probably not Allen's fault.

Nevertheless, he finished with just 11 completions in 26 attempts for 120 yards. That was his poorest performance as a passer this season.

It was offset, however, by his 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

So even when Allen is bad, he can still be pretty good.

Running back: A

Devin Singletary came through with 23 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns. All were career highs.

Zack Moss added 39 yards on just five carries for a healthy average of 7.8.

The Bills might not have been able to win without their major contributions on this day.

Tight end: C

Once again, Dawson Knox was the only player at this position activated for the game. He was targeted twice with no catches.

But he was part of the blocking that helped clear the way for the Bills' 233 rushing yards on a bad-weather day, so that can't be discounted.

Wide receiver: B

Gabriel Davis was the most efficient, catching all three passes thrown his way for 40 yards.

Stefon Diggs finished with a game-high five receptions but had a noteworthy drop of what would have been a touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Offensive line: A

For a second straight week, Allen was not sacked. The Bills also averaged 5.3 yards on 44 running plays.

That's damn good.

Also, Ryan Bates was outstanding as the apparent new starting left guard — until being injured late in the game with an unspecified injury after being rolled in a pile.

Jon Feliciano, the former starter, came in after Bates walked off under his own power.

Expect McDermott to provide an injury update today.

Defensive line: B

Thanks in part to tight coverage by the back end that allowed their pass rush to get home, it was a statistical bonanza for this group.

Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips, Mario Addison and Greg Rousseau each had sacks. Rousseau knocked the ball loose on his, with Phillips recovering. That set up Buffalo's second touchdown.

The group was gashed for some damaging runs, however, knocking the grade down.

Linebacker: B-

Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano played 100% of the snaps, as usual, and led the team with seven and six tackles, respectively. Milano added a pass breakup.

Though mostly solid against the run, they were hurt at times in the screen game.

But when an opponent finishes with just 265 yards and goes 1-for-7 on third downs, you have to be doing something right.

Secondary: A

As we mentioned, Kyle Pitts proved to be a mismatch for anyone who tried to cover and/or tackle him. But after he went out of the game with a hamstring injury, this group really played well in coverage as well as run support.

Ryan (13-for-23) finished with just 197 passing yards, with 61 coming on one play to Pitts.

This unit had made a reputation for denying opponents touchdown passes, and it did that again in this game.

In four trips to the red zone, the Falcons came away with a touchdown and two field goals. That's something the Bills would sign up for each week if they had a chance.

Special teams: C-

Rookie Marquez Stevenson botched his first punt-return opportunity of the day, giving the Falcons a safety. He averaged 24.7 yards on three kickoff returns.

Tyler Bass remained perfect for the season on extra points, making all three extra points.

For a second straight game, the Bills did not punt, so no chance to grade Matt Haack other than on his holds for Bass.

Coaching: B+

The game plan appeared more than sound, enabling the Bills to score 29 points on a day when their normally explosive offense was held to just 4.9 yards per play.

Missed tackles, not scheme, were to blame for their defensive breakdowns.

That the team did not lose its composure after a collapse at the end of the first half was followed by a third Atlanta interception to start the third quarter was a testament to Sean McDermott and his staff as well.

As we mentioned, this is the fourth time in five seasons under McDermott that the Bills have made the playoffs. The only team with more playoff appearances in that span is the Kansas City Chiefs, coached by Andy Reid, McDermott's former boss in Philadelphia.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.