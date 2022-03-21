Mancz is insurance for the potential losses of three backup center options. He's also a candidate to start at right guard.

Greg Mancz, who has starts under his belt at center, guard and tackle in the NFL, is coming to the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal, according to a report by ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The team has not acknowledged the signing but did announce minutes later that it was bringing former backup quarterback Matt Barkley back on a one-year deal. Barkley was with the Bills for three seasons (2018-2020) before spending time with Tennessee, Carolina and Atlanta last year.

This time around, he likely will be their No. 3 QB behind Josh Allen and Case Keenum, who was acquired Saturday in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Mancz, 29, broke into the league with the Houstion Texans in 2015 after going undrafted out of Toledo. He became their full-time starter at center the following year, then had mostly a reserve role over the next five seasons with the Texans and Miami Dolphins.

He started four games at center for the Dolphins last year and no doubt is an insurance policy against losing restricted free agent Ryan Bates, who has been offered an original-round tender but is testing his market value and has not signed.

Bates took over as the starter at left guard late last season, surpassing Jon Feliciano, who was released this month along with starting right guard Daryl Williams. They also stand to lose part-time starter Ike Boettger, an unrestricted free agent.

The Bills then signed free agent Rodger Saffold to play left guard.

Bates would presumably be the frontrunner to move over and start on the right side, but may be allowed to leave if he signs an offer sheet the Bills are unwilling to match because of their limited salary cap flexibility after landing free-agent defensive end Von Miller, an elite pass rusher, in what could be the biggest surprise of the year in the NFL this offseason.

Boettger and Feliciano have experience at center as well, and Bates also was considered an option to fill in for starter Mitch Morse.

So with all three potentially out of the mix for 2022, Mancz at least gives them some experience with his 32 career starts, mostly at center.

