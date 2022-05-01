A list of the rookies the Bills have landed after the 2022 NFL Draft. Check back frequently for updates.

General manager Brandon Beane was clear. The Buffalo Bills are in no hurry to reach the 90-player offseason roster limit.

So after landing eight players in this year's NFL Draft to bring their roster to 76, they will not fill out the rest with only undrafted rookies. They'll be able to find enough bodies for their rookie minicamp in two weeks because teams are allowed to bring players in on a tryout basis without signing them to the roster.

Still, the Bills have recruited a number of undrafted free agents for their roster. Here is the list, which will be updated as additions are made:

OL Alec Anderson, UCLA

We don't know if Anderson has a decent chance to catch on with this team, which was already deep across the offensive line. But we do know he has already endeared himself to the Bills Mafia

On a more serious note, Anderson has experience at both tackle spots but could be moved inside at this level.

RB Raheem Blackshear, Virginia Tech

Blackshear is a hybrid player who brings the versatility the Bills crave.

It's no coincidence that they drafted a running back who can flank out (James Cook) and a wide receiver who can carry the ball (Khalil Shakir). Now they're adding Blackshear to this list.

Side note: The Bills drafted Blackshear's teammate, tackle Luke Tenuta, in the sixth round

DT Prince Emili, Penn

A terror in the Ivy League, if Emili will be given a chance to prove himself against much better athletes.

At 6-0, 295, Emili plays with a naturally low pad level and has displayed plenty of explosion at Penn.

CB Travon Fuller, Tulsa

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Fuller had multiple offers before accepting a $7,000 signing bonus with the Bills.

Fuller had three interceptions and 42 tackles in 13 games for Tulsa in 2021 after transferring from Texas A&M.

DE Kingsley Jonathan, Syracuse

Yes, his first name is Kingsley and his last name is Jonathan. But those are the only things that are backward about this hard-charging native of Nigeria.

Jonathan finished with 101 tackles, including 21.5 for losses, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 56 career games

WR Neil Pau'u, Brigham Young

Pau'u caught 123 passes for 1,484 yards and 13 TDs in 38 games for the Cougars.

He's a big target at 6-4, 215 pounds.

WR Malik Williams, Appalachian State

Williams took advantage of the extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic to produce 52 catches for 819 yards and seven TD receptions in his fifth season. All were career highs, as was his 15.8 yards per reception.

TE Jaylen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

With solid production (118 catches for 1,468 yards and 16 TDs in 34 games) over three seasons, it's hard to believe nobody drafted this player.

He doesn't have prototype height, standing a shade under 6-4, but he has good bulk (255 pounds), a 6-9 wingspan and blocks well.

Could be a practice-squad candidate

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.