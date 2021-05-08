Bills' undrafted free agents to watch: CB Olaijah Griffin and TE Quintin Morris

Both play with the kind of aggression that should help them turn heads and battle for roster spots in positions of need.

Olaijah Griffin's statistics don't jump out at anyone. But the undrafted cornerback's attitude does.

Similarly, tight end Quintin Morris plays with the kind of recklessness that, if nothing else, should endear him to the Bills Mafia.

The Bills have reached agreements with four other undrafted players since wrapping up last weekend's 2021 NFL Draft, but Griffin (USC) and Morris (Bowling Green) are particularly intriguing after having slipped through the cracks. And both play positions of need for a team that has a solid reputation for giving undrafted free agents legitimate opportunities.

In fact, one of the Bills' current starting cornerbacks is Levi Wallace, who went undrafted out of Alabama in 2018.

His job may be up for grabs, so we start with how qualified Griffin may be to jump ahead of Wallace and highly regarded second-year player Dane Jackson, among others, on the depth chart.

Griffin, according to Pro Football Focus, was rated as the fourth best UDFA signing in the NFL this year. Here is the report on him, written by Zach Tantillo:

"There isn’t a wide receiver on the planet Griffin isn't willing to go up against, and that’s both a blessing and curse for the undersized corner. Griffin arrived at USC at 172 pounds and left at 175, which is a small cause for concern, but that lack of size did not stop him from posting the 12th-highest coverage grade by a cornerback in 2020 at 81.5.

"The former Trojan has displayed a physical playstyle despite his size but makes up for it with great feet and an elite ability to break on routes. He compares to a more explosive Levi Wallace, another undrafted free agent signed by the Bills. Wallace has been a serviceable member for Buffalo, allowing a sub-85.0 passer rating allowed on throws into his coverage in two of his three seasons."

Griffin finished his 22-game college career with 67 tackles, 13 pass breakups and one interception.

The rap on Griffin, the son of rapper Warren G and nephew of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, is that he is perhaps too light, at 175 pounds, to handle the rigors of the position and has a worrisome history of shoulder and back issues.

In Buffalo, he will be given every opportunity to not only win a roster spot, but a starting spot.

Here's what the Pro Football Network had to say in its scouting report on Morris.

"Three-year starter who projects as a move tight end. Fluid releasing off the line of scrimmage, runs well laterally on crossing patterns, and extends his hands then looks the ball in.

"Follows the quarterback across the field to make himself an available target, exposes himself to the big hit in order to come away with the catch, and works to pick up yardage running after the reception. Gives effort blocking, stays square, and keeps his feet moving."

Exposing himself to the big hit to get the job done?

Sounds like a fan favorite already.

Standing just over 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 243 pounds, Morris doesn't project the target size of typically larger NFL tight ends, but he's plenty physical and runs very well.

In 37 career games at Bowling Green, he had 125 catches for 1,529 yards and 13 TDs.

More about Morris from the Pro Football Network, which submitted the scouting report more than a month before the draft.

"Morris fits best with a team that isn’t in desperate need of a TE1. Joining a team that will use him off the line and work with his skill set makes the most sense — a team like the Buffalo Bills who have a talented tight end in Dawson Knox. Morris could join Knox and create a dynamic young tight end duo while also providing another much-needed weapon for Josh Allen."

If that doesn't sound like a prophecy, nothing does.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFie