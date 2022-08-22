Skip to main content

Diggs vs. Diggs: Did Bills WR Stefon Beat Cowboys CB Trevon in Top 100 Rankings?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and his brother who calls the Dallas Cowboys home, Trevon, both make the NFL's top 100 players - but who's the top dog in the family?

Two of the NFL’s most talented siblings made the league’s top 100 rankings entering a new season, but Buffalo Bills fans might not be too happy with who came out on top.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler and once an All-Pro is Buffalo's highest player ranked so far at 26 with the top 20 yet to be revealed.

"I don't think no one can cover him, except me," Diggs' brother Trevon quipped.

Diggs, 28, recorded his fourth-straight 1,000-yard season in 2021 with 1,225 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns as the Bills went 11-6 before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

"His best physical trait is going up and catching the ball," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "There's not too many 50/50 balls that he doesn't come down with and it's gonna be him or nobody. And then again if it's a bad or poorly thrown ball he's knocking it down so it's not an interception."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now part of a formidable duo alongside Gabe Davis, Diggs makes the list for the fifth year in a row, but drops from 11th in 2021.

It's impressive to be ranked as high as Diggs is, but he isn't even the highest-ranking player in his family.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon clocks in at 23 - making the top 100 for the first time in his young career.

The highest-ranked defensive back so far, Trevon is fresh off of a Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro season in which he led the league with 11 interceptions.

The 23-year-old also racked up an impressive 21 defended passes, allowing just a 55.8 passer rating when targeted.

The Diggs brothers have yet to face off against one another in the NFL and when they do, you can forget the rankings ... we'll get to find out who really is the top dog in the family.

In This Article (2)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

odell beckham jr
News

OBJ Odds: Bills in Mix to Sign WR Odell Beckham Jr.?

By Zach Dimmitt
Tavon Austin
News

Bills Cut Former Top 10 Pick Tavon Austin

By Bills Central Staff
Matt Araiza
News

Bills Name Starting Punter After Next Round of Cuts

By Jeremy Brener
hyde poyer
News

Buffalo 2 More NFL Top 100; Bills Top 5 Fantasy Football Bets

By Matthew Ryan
USATSI_18901607
News

Davis vs. Diggs? Why Josh Allen's No. 2 WR Is Bills' Super Bowl Secret

By Cole Thompson
Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night.
News

WATCH: Bills Honor Dawson Knox's Late Brother

By Geoff Maglioccheti
7EC83DB1-8A99-43D5-9250-297695343D97
News

Bills & Broncos Notebook: Keenum, Shakir and The Duke

By Mike D'Abate
USATSI_18901107
News

McDermott Finds Faults In Bills Win vs. Broncos

By Anthony Wood