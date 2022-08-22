Diggs vs. Diggs: Did Bills WR Stefon Beat Cowboys CB Trevon in Top 100 Rankings?

Two of the NFL’s most talented siblings made the league’s top 100 rankings entering a new season, but Buffalo Bills fans might not be too happy with who came out on top.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler and once an All-Pro is Buffalo's highest player ranked so far at 26 with the top 20 yet to be revealed.

"I don't think no one can cover him, except me," Diggs' brother Trevon quipped.

Diggs, 28, recorded his fourth-straight 1,000-yard season in 2021 with 1,225 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns as the Bills went 11-6 before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

"His best physical trait is going up and catching the ball," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "There's not too many 50/50 balls that he doesn't come down with and it's gonna be him or nobody. And then again if it's a bad or poorly thrown ball he's knocking it down so it's not an interception."

Now part of a formidable duo alongside Gabe Davis, Diggs makes the list for the fifth year in a row, but drops from 11th in 2021.

It's impressive to be ranked as high as Diggs is, but he isn't even the highest-ranking player in his family.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon clocks in at 23 - making the top 100 for the first time in his young career.

The highest-ranked defensive back so far, Trevon is fresh off of a Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro season in which he led the league with 11 interceptions.

The 23-year-old also racked up an impressive 21 defended passes, allowing just a 55.8 passer rating when targeted.

The Diggs brothers have yet to face off against one another in the NFL and when they do, you can forget the rankings ... we'll get to find out who really is the top dog in the family.