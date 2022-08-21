Buffalo Gets 2 More NFL Top 100; Bills Top 5 Fantasy Football Bets

With the NFL season on the horizon, fantasy football drafts are picking up. ... and so are the ever-present lists.

In the latter department? NFL Network just named two more Buffalo Bills to the "Top 100'' list, with Micah Hyde coming in at No. 50 and Jordan Poyer coming in at No. 45.

Now, what about fantasy honors?

There are many talented players in the league across all 32 teams, but when it comes time to select some studs for your roster, looking at the top players from one of the league’s best teams isn’t a bad idea. Below are who we think will be the top five fantasy players on Buffalo’s roster:

1. Stefon Diggs, Receiver

Diggs gets the edge as the No. 1 fantasy option on the Bills because he plays such a valuable position. He’s coming off a year where he had 1,225 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. In fantasy drafts, Diggs will likely be gone sometime early in the first round.

2. Josh Allen, Quarterback

Although Allen is probably the best player on the Bills, the fact that he plays quarterback puts him behind Diggs. There are a ton of serviceable fantasy quarterbacks, but the case can be made that Allen is No. 1 at his position due to his mix of passing and rushing.

Last season, he threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns and added 763 yards and six scores on the ground.

3. Devin Singletary, Running Back

This is ... risky.

Even though Singletary will likely lose some carries this season with the addition of rookie running back James Cook, some still believe he'll be running back No. 1 for the Bills this season. Last year, Singletary had 870 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, adding 228 receiving yards and one score. With a passing attack as lethal as Buffalo’s, defenses will key in on Allen and the receivers, helping the run game overall.

But Singletary, and Cook, and Moss? Risky.

4. Gabriel Davis, Receiver

After a historic performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round last season, there is a lot of hype surrounding Davis heading into his third year. Davis, who scored a touchdown on Saturday on a pass from Allen against the Denver Broncos, had 549 yards and six touchdowns last season.

He will see a bigger role this year with players like Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley gone.

5. Dawson Knox, Tight end

Knox certainly gets a boost playing a position that lacks serious depth around the league. Though he will be a lesser option in the Bills’ passing game, he projects to post numbers that will be comparable to Tier-2 tight ends. Knox, who is a free agent after this season, had 587 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last year.

Combine all those offensive fantasy guys with Buffalo's Top 100 defensive guys? Little wonder this is considered a Super Bowl favorite team.