Bills Popular Backup QB Matt Barkley 'Likely To Be Cut’?

Buffalo Bills fans are certainly familiar with quarterback Matt Barkley. He spent three seasons with the Bills from 2018-20 before joining the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons at points last year.

Now, he is back with the Bills after signing a one-year deal, but it is far from a guarantee that he will make the 53-man roster.

According to an article by Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, "he likely will be on the practice squad, behind both Allen and Case Keenum on the depth chart."

Barkley's career started in Philadelphia, where he was drafted by the Eagles with the 98th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Before his first stint with the Bills, where he backed up Josh Allen for most of the time, Barkley also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (twice), Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Throughout his career, Barkley, 31, has only started seven games, going 2-5. Six of his starts were with the Bears in 2016, and he started one game for the Bills in 2018, a 41-10 win over the New York Jets; Barkley went 15-for-25 for 232 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the game.

In March of this year, the Bills traded for Case Keenum, likely quarterback No. 2, from the Browns. Keenum is 34 years old and has had a solid NFL career. He has 64 starts under his belt and, back in the 2017 season, led the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship game. Keenum has a career 29-35 record and has thrown 78 touchdowns and 48 interceptions.

The Bills' training camp is upcoming, and though neither Keenum nor Barkley have a shot at beating out Allen for the quarterback No. 1 spot, the two will be competing to be his backup. Given Keenum's history in the league, he is the favorite to win the job - though competition is part of the whole point of camp..