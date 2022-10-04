Buffalo Bills - 13-Point Favorites! - to Get Healthy vs. Visiting Steelers? Injury Update, Odds

What did the Buffalo Bills do best in the NFL's opening month of September?

Survive, basically.

That leads to one primary goal as the calendar turns: Can the Bills get healthy in time for their Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Bills registered a "battle-scarred'' come-from-behind win in Week 4 at Baltimore, but once again, this deep roster was carved into by the injury gods with the injury-list additions of wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie.

Coach Sean McDermott confirmed on Monday the earlier news that Crowder suffered a broken ankle in Sunday’s game with the Ravens, adding that Crowder will likely be placed on IR this week. Meanwhile, McKenzie is in concussion protocol due to a head injury sustained in Baltimore.

Also at receiver, Gabe Davis has been playing through an ankle injury.

The wideout group, led by Stefon Diggs, can get more help from rookie Khalil Shakir, and, as McDermott noted, there could be help on the practice squad with receivers Isaiah Hodgins, Tavon Austin and Tanner Gentry stashed there.

The secondary survived another scare when safety Jordan Poyer was visiting with medical staff near game's end, but he's apparently fine. A big boost could come there when cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee) comes off PUP, but that does not seem to be around the corner.

“He continues to improve in his rehab, and we will get him back out there when he’s ready,” McDermott said. “One day at a time.''

The Bills are stepping into a favorable position this week, at 3-1 playing host to a Steelers team in transition, amid reports that rookie QB Kenny Pickett will make his first start ... all part of the reason Buffalo is presently a 13-point favorite ... and looking to get healthy to start October.

