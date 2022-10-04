Bills Rookie WR Khalil Shakir 'Steps Up' as Buffalo Deals With Injuries

It's clear that some modern Buffalo Bills have already immortalized themselves in gameday conversations in the parking lot of Highmark Stadium for years to come. For example, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, Gabriel Davis, and more have likely already endeared themselves to future generations.

Time will tell if Khalil Shakir is added to that list. But, if anything, he could be at least well remembered if the Bills capitalize on their championship potential.

Shakir, a fifth-round rookie out of Boise State, timed his first career receptions perfectly, nabbing Josh Allen's latest highlight heave in Buffalo's 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Shakir was the latest understudy to step up for Western New York in the wake of injured veterans after he stepped in for Jamison Crowder, who was lost for Sunday (and beyond) with an ankle injury.

Both of Shakir's receptions yielded big gains en route to the Bills' crucial scores: his first grab was innocent enough, a catch behind the line of scrimmage at the cusp of field goal range. But his brilliant run after the catch paced the rest of Buffalo's path, picking up the necessary yardage at 14 to keep the drive going and placing Buffalo in the red zone. Two plays later, Allen scored on an 11-yard run to glory that tied the game at 20-all.

Shakir perhaps cemented at least a footnote in Buffalo history as the recipient of Allen's scramble on the final drive. After the lauded quarterback dodged a relentless Baltimore pass rush, he was able to find Shakir on the comeback route, the freshman tip-toeing the sidelines to haul in the catch that more or less put permanent momentum on the Bills' side. The only third down they faced after the grab was enforced by two Allen kneel-downs inside the Ravens' five-yard-line and eventually yielded Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal from 21 yards away.

Forced to come in with the injuries with both Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie (and likewise medically disposed Jake Kumerow among the inactives), everyone knew about Shakir in M&T Bank Stadium's visitor's locker room.

"I spoke highly of him in training camp as far as like how he approaches the game. He never prepares like he's not ready. So, I have full confidence in him," Diggs said of Shakir's substitute efforts, per The Buffalo News. "We put a lot of pressure on the people who, even if they're not playing or you might not be active right then and there, you might have a shot and you might have to make an example. You got to show what you got. Khalil stepped up at a crucial time."

Linebacker Von Miller went full Bills Mafia upon watching Shakir rumble his way toward the first down marker on his first grab.

"I’m on the sideline and he's covering the ball up. He's trying to get the first down. That’s dope to see," he said. "Our young guys really take advantage of the opportunity when the opportunity presents itself."

Fresh off consecutive first-team All-Mountain West honors with the Broncos, Shakir wasted no time in establishing himself with the Bills, leading all Western New York preseason participants with 151 yards through the air. He earned a few snaps during the Week 2 blowout victory over Tennessee prior to his showcase against the Ravens and is more than ready to take on extended duties if needed.

The receiver referred to his first NFL box score contributions as "amazing" in the Buffalo News report.

"Just knowing that I prepared the right way throughout the week and (that) guys like Stef and Gabe and those guys are helping me prepare throughout the week, as well, just in case, I felt real comfortable out there just because of the guys that are around me," Shakir said. "It's a tight game, so (I was) making sure I got back to the huddle, heard the play call, went out there, and just did my job.”

You can follow Geoff Magliocchetti on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Are you a member of Bills Mafia? Hungry for more Buffalo Bills news? Read HERE