FIRST LOOK: Full Bills' 2024 NFL Schedule released
The Buffalo Bills have officially unveiled their 2024 regular season schedule.
Here's what the slate looks like:
Week 1: vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m.
Week 2: at Miami Dolphins, Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m.
Week 3: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday Night Football, 7:30 p.m.
Week 4: at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m.
Week 5: at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m.
Week 6: at New York Jets, Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m.
Week 7: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m.
Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.
Week 9: vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m.
Week 10: at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m.
Week 11: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.
Week 12: Bye Week
Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m.
Week 14: at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Week 15: at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m.
Week 16: vs New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m.
Week 17: vs New York Jets, 1:00 p.m.
Week 18: at New England Patriots, TBD
Buffalo's 2024 schedule includes home games against both teams that participated in Super Bowl LVIII in the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs (the latter team also eliminated the Bills from the 2023 NFL postseason). The Bills will also face off against the two clubs that the 49ers and Chiefs defeated in their respective conference championships in the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.
Other interesting games include a Week 1 duel with the Arizona Cardinals that will see quarterback Josh Allen attempt to defeat the sole team on Buffalo's 2024 schedule he does not have a career win against, a Week 5 contest with the Houston Texans that will see the Bills face off against wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and a Week 6 matchup with the New York Jets that will (likely) see quarterback Aaron Rodgers face the team he suffered his season ending-Achilles injury against last year for the first time as a Jet.