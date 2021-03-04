Buffalo Bills are Exhibit A in push to change NFL's job interview process

None of their coordinators received head-coaching offers despite trip to AFC Championship Game.

Brian Daboll helped craft a juggernaut Buffalo Bills offense that despite a mediocre running game at best and minimal contributions from its tight ends became the second most proficient scoring unit in the NFL.

The longtime NFL assistant and Bills' offensive coordinator for the last three seasons did not receive a head-coaching offer, however.

Unlike Daboll, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has had head-coaching experience. And since coming to the Bills with head coach Sean McDermott in 2017, he has overseen a defense that has been outstanding almost the whole time.

The Bills in 2019 were the second stingiest scoring defense in the league. After an offseason defensive overhaul, the unit slipped to 16th in 2020. But most of the points it allowed came in the first half of the season, when it was still adjusting.

Over the last six regular-season games, the Bills allowed an average of just 18.3 points, all wins. That was another reason the team finished 13-3, won the AFC East and went on won two playoff games.

Frazier didn't receive any head-coaching offers either.

So it comes as no surprise that the Bills have submitted a rules change proposal that would bar interviews for front-office and coaching positions until after the conference title games and would not allow hirings until after the Super Bowl..

This was first reported by Sports Illustrated's own Albert Breer.

Because of the NFL's current setup, coaches like Daboll and Frazier were at a disadvantage because their teams advanced deep in the postseason, not allowing time for the kinds of extensive interviews that lead to hirings.

They were victims of their own success.

And it wasn't just the Bills.

None of the four teams who made the conference championship games saw their offensive or defensive coordinators get offers. The only one who moved on was Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who was fired.

Daboll interviewed with the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers, with whom he was widely considered the favorite.

Until he wasn't.

Frazier interviewed with the Houston Texans, who wound up surprising everybody by giving the job to David Culley.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane hinted this was coming from them during a recent podcast interview with broadcaster and former receiver Cris Collinsworth.

"I really hope the league will continue to look at moving this thing back, whether it’s after the championship games or after the Super Bowl," he said. "I know that’s a long time but I’m at least trying to ask for them to look at it."

No coach whose team is still alive in the playoffs can prepare for an interview the way candidates whose seasons are over can. Furthermore, they can't spend the same kind of valuable time needed in a process that will determine whether they will be the face of the franchise.

The owners could put this up for a vote in the offseason.

At least we know which way the Bills' Terry and Kim Pegula will fall on the issue.

