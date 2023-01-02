The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will meet in "The Jungle" to battle for one of the top two spots in the AFC. Wake up, Patrick Mahomes!

How important is this “Monday Night Football” game?

Patrick Mahomes might even stay up “past my bedtime” to watch it.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills face off in "The Jungle" tonight to battle for supremacy in the AFC.

The Bills can earn the top seed with a win, plus a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend, while the Bengals can close in on at least the No. 2 seed with a win in their final two games.

Oh, and the Chiefs are right there with a 13-3 record.

Set your alarm, Patrick Mahomes?

“It’s going to keep me up past my bedtime,” Mahomes joked, before predicting, “It’s going to be a great football game with two great teams, and teams that you’re probably going to see in the playoffs."

The 12-3 Bills, the 11-4 Bengals and the Chiefs all know this territory well, with Josh Allen’s Bills the only one of the trio yet to make the Super Bowl.

That fact is being trumpeted by some of the fellas in the Bengals locker room, as they have taken verbal shots at Buffalo while proclaiming themselves “the big dogs” of the AFC.

Will they be right? Kickoff to begin finding out will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ESPN. … and if the action doesn’t keep Mahomes awake, maybe all the “big dog” barking will.

