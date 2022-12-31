Bengals - Not Bills - Are 'Big Dogs of AFC,' Says Cincinnati RB Joe Mixon

As it stands, the Buffalo Bills are the No. 1 seed in the AFC headed into Monday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

But Bengals running back Joe Mixon hardly cares about current records. The confidence in his team is immovable ahead of a pivotal meeting that could determine who officially gets a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs.

"At the end of the day, what people got to realize and understand, we('re) the big dog of the AFC, and that's just what it is," Mixon said Saturday. "For anything to happen, it goes through us."

Technically, the AFC goes through the Bills (12-3) as of now. But the Bengals (11-4) could match Buffalo's record with a win while jumping into contention with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Still, Mixon knows that defeating a team of Buffalo's caliber is a "great opportunity" for the defending AFC champion Bengals to stamp their claim once again.

"The Bills, what better team would you be able to go up and put your best against?" he said. "It's a great opportunity for us, but at the same time, I know our guys, we (are) ready."

Mixon, a one-time Pro Bowler has had struggles in recent weeks on the ground. Since his incredible five-touchdown game against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 6, Mixon has failed to reach the end zone or top 100 rushing yards in a game.

But considering his confidence and the ceiling he's clearly capable of reaching, the Bills will have work to do Monday night at 8:30 p.m. ET in order to make sure Mixon's claim is proven wrong.

